Russia warned US 30 minutes before launching Oreshnik medium-range ballistic missile

Oleh Pavliuk, STANISLAV POHORILOVThursday, 21 November 2024, 21:31
Stock photo: Getty Images

Russia notified the US shortly before the launch of a medium-range ballistic missile designated by Russian leader Vladimir Putin as Oreshnik.

Source: Reuters, citing a US official at a briefing, as reported by European Pravda 

Details: A US official revealed that the warning about the ballistic missile strike on Ukraine was delivered "through nuclear risk reduction channels".

The official added that in recent days, the US had informed Ukraine and other close allies that Moscow might launch an experimental medium-range ballistic missile.

The US believes this "experimental missile" is unlikely to significantly alter the situation in the war in Ukraine and that Russia likely possesses only a limited number of such missiles.

The information about the warning was confirmed on the evening of 21 November by Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov via the propaganda agency TASS. Peskov stated that Moscow had notified the Americans of the Oreshnik launch through the Russian National Center for Nuclear Risk Reduction.

Quote: "The warning was sent automatically 30 minutes before the launch." 

Background:

  • Ukraine’s Air Force reported that Russia used an ICBM during the latest missile attack on Dnipro. Ukrainska Pravda sources suggested it could have been the Rubezh missile, a potential nuclear-capable delivery system.
  • However, two Western officials told Reuters that preliminary data did not confirm the use of an intercontinental ballistic missile by Russia.
  • In his address on 21 November, Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin essentially confirmed the US reports, stating that during the morning attack on Dnipro on 21 November, Russia used an Oreshnik medium-range missile.

