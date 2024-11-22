All Sections
US intelligence warns defence agencies of sabotage threats from Russia

Ivan Diakonov Friday, 22 November 2024, 01:05
Ammunition production. Stock photo: Getty Images

US intelligence and national security agencies have warned US defence companies about Russian attempts to sabotage their operations both domestically and abroad.

Source: Bloomberg; U.S. intelligence agencies bulletin 

Details: According to the National Counterintelligence and Security Center, the FBI and the Department of Defense, Russian intelligence agencies may attempt to recruit "insiders" within the US defence industry. Employees are advised to avoid contact with individuals trying to establish relationships on company territory or appearing in restricted areas.

Quote: "US companies, particularly those supporting entities involved in the Ukraine conflict or other ongoing geopolitical conflicts, as a best practice should enhance their vigilance and security efforts."

Details: The agencies highlighted an increasing use of aggressive methods by Russian intelligence, including employing criminals to conduct arson, cyberattacks and other acts of sabotage in Europe.

"Russia’s sabotage activities in Europe increase the risk to US companies abroad and potentially at home," the agencies pointed out.

The report noted that Russia's sabotage efforts have predominantly targeted European entities so far, including a thwarted plot to assassinate the CEO of the German arms manufacturer Rheinmetall AG in July. However, the US is increasingly becoming a focus of these activities. European and US intelligence agencies believe that Moscow was behind attempts to set cargo planes bound for North America on fire.

Both American and European companies are actively ramping up weapons production, such as ammunition and missiles, for delivery to Ukraine and to replenish their own stockpiles. Companies like Rheinmetall, Norway's Nammo AS and the US-based Northrop Grumman Corp. have signed agreements directly with Ukrainian manufacturers to support their production efforts.

