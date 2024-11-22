Kazakhstan to step up security measures after Putin's decision to launch Oreshnik missile on Ukraine

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has instructed the government and security forces to take urgent measures to ensure the security of military and civilian targets following Russian leader Vladimir Putin's threatening statement about a strike on Ukraine with an Oreshnik medium-range missile.

Source: Tokayev's spokesman Berik Uali on Facebook

Quote: "President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has instructed the prime minister, head of the presidential administration, chiefs of all security agencies and akims [heads of local government] to take urgent measures to ensure the security of major military and civilian facilities in connection with the escalation of the situation around Ukraine."

Details: Uali said the situation in Kazakhstan is under the president's personal control.

"The main strategic goal for our state is to maintain stability, peace, and law and order. Kazakhstan has repeatedly advocated for ending hostilities between the two Slavic peoples through negotiations," Tokayev's spokesman wrote.

Previously:

On the evening of 21 November, Russian leader Vladimir Putin reported that Russian forces had used an Oreshnik medium-range missile during the attack on Dnipro that morning.

He claimed that Ukraine's use of Western-supplied long-range weapons to strike Russian territory had given the war "elements of a global nature". He also issued threats against countries authorising such attacks on Russia.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacted to Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin's statement about the use of an Oreshnik medium-range missile on Ukrainian territory, noting that this is a clear and serious increase in the scale and brutality of this war and a cynical violation of the UN Charter by Russia.

