Ivan Diakonov Saturday, 23 November 2024, 05:47
Russian troops advance near five settlements in Donetsk Oblast – DeepState analysts
A map showing hostilities in Ukraine. Photo: DeepState

DeepState, a group of military analysts, reported on the night of 22-23 November that Russian forces had advanced near five settlements on the Kurakhove front in Donetsk Oblast.

Source: DeepState

Quote: "The enemy has advanced near Velyka Novosilka, Rozdolne, Maksymivka, Pustynka and Toretsk.

The situation near Velyka Novosilka remains highly challenging, with enemy forces launching multiple assaults today via several convoys. One convoy, consisting of at least five armoured vehicles, attacked Novosilka itself, while two more targeted a forested area south of Rozdolne. Additionally, at least six armoured vehicles infiltrated Rozdolne. Enemy movements were observed along the road from Shakhtarske, using ATVs and passenger vehicles. From Zolota Nyva, a convoy of several armoured vehicles, led by a tank, disembarked infantry approximately 3 km east of the warehouses near Velyka Novosilka."

Background:

  • On the night of 21-22 November, DeepState analysts reported that Russian troops had occupied the village of Dalnie on the Kurakhove front in Donetsk Oblast.
  • On the night of 19-20 November, DeepState analysts reported that Russian troops had occupied Nova Illinka on the Kurakhove front in Donetsk Oblast.

