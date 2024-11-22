Russian forces occupy Dalnie in Donetsk Oblast – DeepState analysts

DeepState, a group of military analysts, reported on the night of 21-22 November that Russia had occupied the village of Dalnie on the Kurakhove front in Donetsk Oblast.

Source: DeepState

Quote: "The enemy has occupied Dalnie".

Details: In addition, analysts reported Russian advances in the settlements of Toretsk, Kurakhove, near Zolota Nyva, Pustynka, Selydove, Trudove, Antonivka and Dalnie in Donetsk Oblast.

On the night of 19-20 November, DeepState analysts reported that Russian troops had occupied Nova Illinka on the Kurakhove front in Donetsk Oblast.

On the evening of 21 November, Ukraine's General Staff reported that since the beginning of that day, the Russians had made 26 attempts to break through Ukrainian defences near the settlements of Berestky, Sontsivka, Zoria, Kurakhove, Dalnie, Katerynivka and Antonivka on the Kurakhove front.

