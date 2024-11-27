Elon Musk opposes Biden's request for another US$24 billion for Ukraine

Elon Musk next to US President-elect Donald Trump. Stock photo: Musk on Х (Twitter)

Billionaire Elon Musk, who has been given a position in Donald Trump's administration by the US president-elect, has responded to President Joe Biden's request to Congress for an additional US$24 billion in assistance to Ukraine, to include weapons and to replenish US stockpiles.

Source: European Pravda with reference to Musk's comment on Х (Twitter)

Details: Musk responded to the news about Biden's request for "another US$24 billion for Ukraine", writing, "This is not ok".

Screenshot: Musk on X

Background:

Earlier, Politico reported that US President Joe Biden had asked Congress for an additional US$24 billion in military assistance to Ukraine and for the replenishment of US weapons sent to Kyiv. Two-thirds of the requested amount, US$16 billion, was intended for the replenishment of US stockpiles, while the remaining US$8 billion would go towards the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative, under which the Pentagon signs contracts with US companies to arm Ukraine's defence forces.

Elon Musk played a key role in Donald Trump's victorious US presidential election campaign, investing tens of millions of dollars in it.

Musk has also been present during Trump’s conversations with foreign leaders, including Volodymyr Zelenskyy. He also spends much time at the elected president's residence, Mar-a-Lago, in Florida.

Musk will lead the newly created Department of Government Efficiency in the Trump administration alongside former US presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy.

