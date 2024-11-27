All Sections
Elon Musk opposes Biden's request for another US$24 billion for Ukraine

Khrystyna Bondarieva , Iryna BalachukWednesday, 27 November 2024, 09:39
Elon Musk next to US President-elect Donald Trump. Stock photo: Musk on Х (Twitter)

Billionaire Elon Musk, who has been given a position in Donald Trump's administration by the US president-elect, has responded to President Joe Biden's request to Congress for an additional US$24 billion in assistance to Ukraine, to include weapons and to replenish US stockpiles.

Source: European Pravda with reference to Musk's comment on Х (Twitter)

Details: Musk responded to the news about Biden's request for "another US$24 billion for Ukraine", writing, "This is not ok".

Screenshot: Musk on X

Background:

  • Earlier, Politico reported that US President Joe Biden had asked Congress for an additional US$24 billion in military assistance to Ukraine and for the replenishment of US weapons sent to Kyiv. Two-thirds of the requested amount, US$16 billion, was intended for the replenishment of US stockpiles, while the remaining US$8 billion would go towards the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative, under which the Pentagon signs contracts with US companies to arm Ukraine's defence forces.
  • Elon Musk played a key role in Donald Trump's victorious US presidential election campaign, investing tens of millions of dollars in it.
  • Musk has also been present during Trump’s conversations with foreign leaders, including Volodymyr Zelenskyy. He also spends much time at the elected president's residence, Mar-a-Lago, in Florida.
  • Musk will lead the newly created Department of Government Efficiency in the Trump administration alongside former US presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy.

