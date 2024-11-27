All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

German intelligence chief says Russia could attack NATO in coming years

Oleh Pavliuk, Tetyana OliynykWednesday, 27 November 2024, 22:39
German intelligence chief says Russia could attack NATO in coming years
Russian troops. Photo: Getty Images

Russia may launch an attack on NATO territory in the coming years, Bruno Kahl, chief of the German Federal Intelligence Service (BND), has said.

Source: Zeit Online, citing Kahl at the German Council of Foreign Relations in Berlin, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Kahl asserted that Russia is "preparing for war with the West" and military conflict is becoming a "possible option" for the Kremlin.

Advertisement:

Kahl believes the Russian military will be capable of "attacking the West" in terms of personnel and resources by the end of the decade.

However, the German intelligence chief believes it will be a limited operation rather than a large-scale attack on European NATO countries, such as an invasion of the Norwegian Arctic island of Spitsbergen with the goal of "clearing territory", or of the Baltic countries under the guise of protecting Russian minorities.

The aim of such efforts would be to render collective security commitments under Article 5 of the North Atlantic Treaty ineffective and undermine NATO, Kahl explained.

Advertisement:

According to German intelligence assessments, the Russian leadership doubts "whether the obligation to provide assistance under Article 5 would remain in effect in emergency situations".

"If such views prevail in the Russian leadership, the risk of a military conflict in the coming years will also increase," Kahl said. 

However, he also believes Russia will attempt to divide NATO even before a war breaks out – by winning individual member states over to its side, for example. Vladimir Putin "will test the West’s red lines and escalate further," Kahl added.

Background: 

  • NATO and its member nations have repeatedly warned of the potential of a military conflict with Russia.
  • General Christopher Cavoli, Supreme Allied Commander Europe, believes that regardless of how the war in Ukraine ends, the Russian army will be stronger after it than it is now.

Support UP or become our patron!

GermanyNATOdefence intelligenceRussia
Advertisement:

Ukraine signs memorandum with US for US$825 million energy system aid

Ukraine's Ministry of Reintegration is renamed Ministry of National Unity

Ukrainian parliament appoints Chernyshov as Minister for National Unity

Members of Ukraine's Servant of the People faction choose candidate to head Ukrainian Unity Ministry

NATO Secretary General warns Trump of "dire threat" if Ukraine signs bad peace deal

Ukraine officially rejects guarantees substituting for NATO membership, Foreign Ministry says

All News
Germany
Germany turns into Russia's prime target for hybrid attacks – Bundeswehr General after DHL plane crash
Germany to provide Ukraine with additional €65 million for energy recovery
Germany to allocate additional €65 million for the restoration of Ukraine's energy infrastructure
RECENT NEWS
22:54
Day six of protests in Georgia: Police launch harsh crackdown outside parliament – videos
22:19
Austria contributes €10 million to World Bank fund supporting Ukraine
22:10
Head of Ukrainian President's Office departs for US to talk with Trump's team – media
21:58
South Korean president announces lifting of martial law
20:40
Russia and Belarus to establish training centres for joint military preparation
20:22
Russian foreign minister to attend OSCE meeting in Malta
19:53
Ukraine signs memorandum with US for US$825 million energy system aid
19:34
India abandons Russian weapons in favour of American ones – Bloomberg
19:32
Ukrainian foreign minister reveals details of air defence needs: at least 20 systems to protect energy infrastructure
19:32
Only Norwegians ahead: Ukrainian takes 4th place in individual race at Kontiolahti World Cup
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: