Russian army after war may be stronger than it is today – NATO top general

Khrystyna Bondarieva , Roman PetrenkoSunday, 20 October 2024, 15:58
Russian soldiers. Stock photo: TASS

General Christopher Cavoli, Supreme Allied Commander Europe, believes that regardless of how the war in Ukraine ends, the Russian army will be stronger than it is now.

Source: General Christopher Cavoli in an interview with Der Spiegel, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Cavoli cautioned that, despite huge casualties in the war with Ukraine, the Russian military will become a deadly enemy for the Alliance.

Quote: "At the end of the war in Ukraine, whatever it looks like, the Russian army will be stronger than it is today," Cavoli said.

He believes NATO should not be under any illusions about Russia's military strength.

"The Russian armed forces are learning, they are improving, they are applying the experience gained at war," Cavoli said.

He called on NATO to quickly prepare for this threat, because Russia will be an enemy with serious military potential and "clear intentions".

"That is why we must be prepared and need armed forces that can withstand it," Cavoli asserted. 

According to Cavoli, the Alliance's new defence plans, as well as the increased obligations for individual NATO members that result from them, should be implemented fast.

"When I say fast, I mean we have to be faster than the Russians," the general said.

Background: 

