Air defence system responds to drone attack in Kyiv, clinic and residential buildings damaged, one person injured

Tetyana Oliynyk, Olha HlushchenkoFriday, 29 November 2024, 00:18
Stock photo: Ukraine’s General Staff

Russian forces launched attack drones towards Ukraine on the evening of 28 November. Air defence forces have been operating in Kyiv. There are reports of damage to buildings.

Source: Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko; Ukrainian Air Force; Kyiv City Military Administration

Details: At 22:42, the military warned of Russian UAVs in the vicinity of the capital.

Quote from Klitschko: "Air defence forces are operating on the right bank of the city. Stay in shelters!"

Update: Klitschko later reported that drone debris caused the outer cladding of a clinic building in the capital’s Dniprovskyi district to catch fire. Early reports indicate that nearby buildings have also been damaged. Kyiv City Military Administration has reported that one person has been injured.

Early reports indicate that neighbouring buildings were damaged.

Kyiv City Military Administration (KCMA) reported one injured person.

Klitschko stated at 23:57 that the injured individual was a security guard at the facility.

The fire on the facade of the polyclinic building was extinguished. In addition, the building's wall was damaged, windows were shattered and trees in the yard were broken.

Klitschko reported shortly after midnight that wreckage of a Russian UAV had fallen on the territory of an infrastructure facility in the Sviatoshynskyi district of Kyiv.

The State Emergency Service published photos of the aftermath of the Russian UAV strike in the Dniprovskyi district.

 
Aftermath of the Russian UAV attack in the Dniprovskyi district.
Photo: State Emergency Service
 
Aftermath of the Russian UAV attack in the Dniprovskyi district.
Photo: State Emergency Service

The State Emergency Service also reported that the injured security guard of the medical facility had been hospitalised with a preliminary diagnosis of concussion.

Quote from KCMA at 00:40: "Near the damaged medical facility in the Dniprovskyi district, window panes and facade sections of entrances in three surrounding residential buildings were also damaged. The injured individual discovered at the scene has a closed fracture of the left femur."

