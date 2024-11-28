Missile debris falls in two Kyiv districts, damaging outbuildings and lorry

The wreckage from downed Russian missiles has landed in two districts of the capital, specifically on an open area in the Dniprovskyi district and an industrial firm’s premises in the Darnytskyi district.

Source: Kyiv City Military Administration on Telegram

Quote from Serhii Popko, Head of Kyiv City Military Administration: "Debris has fallen in the Darnytskyi district of the capital as a result of a Russian missile attack on Kyiv. Early reports say that it fell on premises belonging to an industrial firm. Several outbuildings and a lorry have been slightly damaged. There was no fire."

Details: Popko said that there was no information about casualties.

Earlier, he noted that debris had also fallen in an open area in the Dniprovskyi district.

Background:

The Air Force reported missile launches at 05:30. Russia was attacking various Ukrainian oblasts with missiles and drones.

Explosions were heard in Kyiv at about 08:00 and the authorities reported that air defences were responding. Explosions were also heard in Mykolaiv, Ukraine's south.

NEC Ukrenergo, the Ukrainian transmission system operator, has implemented emergency power outages in Ukraine due to Russia's large-scale missile and drone attack.

