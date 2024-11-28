Explosions heard in Kyiv and Mykolaiv

Explosions were heard in the city of Kyiv at around 08:00 on 28 November, with the authorities reporting the deployment of air defence systems. Explosions were also reported in the city of Mykolaiv.

Source: correspondent of Ukrainska Pravda; Kyiv City Military Administration (KCMA); Mykolaiv Mayor Oleksandr Senkevych; Ukraine's Air Force

Quote from KCMA’s Head Serhii Popko: "An air-raid warning is in effect! Air defence systems are responding in the capital. Stay in shelters until the all-clear is given!"

Details: A few minutes prior to this, the Air Force reported a missile moving toward the capital from the southeast and urged residents to go to shelters.

In addition, Mykolaiv Mayor Oleksandr Senkevych reported explosions in the city.

Updated: Later, Popko added that wreckage had been found in the Dniprovskyi district of the capital – according to early reports, it fell in an open area as a result of the Russian missile strike.

"No information about casualties or damage has been reported. Operational data is being gathered," he stated.

Background:

The Air Force reported missile launches at 05:30. Russia was attacking various Ukrainian oblasts with missiles and drones. Explosions were reported in Kharkiv and Lutsk.

NEC Ukrenergo, the Ukrainian transmission system operator, implemented emergency power outages in Ukraine due to Russia's large-scale missile and drone attack.

The Russians also targeted infrastructure in Sumy Oblast with missiles on the morning of 28 November.

