Explosions heard in Kyiv and Mykolaiv
Explosions were heard in the city of Kyiv at around 08:00 on 28 November, with the authorities reporting the deployment of air defence systems. Explosions were also reported in the city of Mykolaiv.
Source: correspondent of Ukrainska Pravda; Kyiv City Military Administration (KCMA); Mykolaiv Mayor Oleksandr Senkevych; Ukraine's Air Force
Quote from KCMA’s Head Serhii Popko: "An air-raid warning is in effect! Air defence systems are responding in the capital. Stay in shelters until the all-clear is given!"
Details: A few minutes prior to this, the Air Force reported a missile moving toward the capital from the southeast and urged residents to go to shelters.
In addition, Mykolaiv Mayor Oleksandr Senkevych reported explosions in the city.
Updated: Later, Popko added that wreckage had been found in the Dniprovskyi district of the capital – according to early reports, it fell in an open area as a result of the Russian missile strike.
"No information about casualties or damage has been reported. Operational data is being gathered," he stated.
Background:
- The Air Force reported missile launches at 05:30. Russia was attacking various Ukrainian oblasts with missiles and drones. Explosions were reported in Kharkiv and Lutsk.
- NEC Ukrenergo, the Ukrainian transmission system operator, implemented emergency power outages in Ukraine due to Russia's large-scale missile and drone attack.
- The Russians also targeted infrastructure in Sumy Oblast with missiles on the morning of 28 November.
