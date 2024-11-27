Russians attack Kyiv with drones, injuring people

As a result of a nighttime Russian drone attack on Kyiv, the fall of debris has been recorded in the Dniprovskyi district of the capital. Two people were injured.

Source: Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klitschko, Kyiv City Military Administration

Quote: "Two people were injured; one of them was hospitalised in the Dniprovskyi district from a house on the water. The house was damaged as a result of the fall of debris."

Background: Since the evening of 26 November, Ukraine has been under attack by Russian kamikaze drones, and air-raid warnings have been issued in the capital and a number of oblasts.

