Russians attack Kyiv with drones, injuring people
Wednesday, 27 November 2024, 05:41
As a result of a nighttime Russian drone attack on Kyiv, the fall of debris has been recorded in the Dniprovskyi district of the capital. Two people were injured.
Source: Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klitschko, Kyiv City Military Administration
Quote: "Two people were injured; one of them was hospitalised in the Dniprovskyi district from a house on the water. The house was damaged as a result of the fall of debris."
Advertisement:
Background: Since the evening of 26 November, Ukraine has been under attack by Russian kamikaze drones, and air-raid warnings have been issued in the capital and a number of oblasts.
Support UP or become our patron!