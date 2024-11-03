All Sections
Ukraine's Ombudsman wants to receive lists of Ukrainian POWs from Russia for urgent exchange

Olha HlushchenkoSunday, 3 November 2024, 04:58
Ukraine's Ombudsman wants to receive lists of Ukrainian POWs from Russia for urgent exchange
Dmytro Lubinets. photo: Getty Images

Dmytro Lubinets, the Ukrainian Parliamentary Commissioner for Human Rights, has said that he wants to receive from his Russian counterpart all the lists of Ukrainian prisoners of war (POWs) whom Russia is ready to return immediately.

Source: Lubinets on Telegram

Quote: "As the Ombudsman of Ukraine, I would like to receive from the Russian Ombudsman all the lists of Ukrainian prisoners of war whom Russia is urgently ready to return!"

Details: The Ombudsman added that the Russian side recently stated that Ukraine "is not giving its consent" to the return of some of its POWs.

Quote: "That is why I am appealing to the Russian Ombudsman to provide me with these lists of Ukrainian citizens!

After all, Ukraine is always ready to accept all the lists and all our citizens! We are always ready to exchange prisoners of war! We adhere to the Geneva Conventions and international humanitarian law!"

Details: Lubinets noted that the exchange process is usually hampered by Russia, which uses it as a method of influencing Ukrainian society.

Background: The Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War conducted the 58th exchange of prisoners of war as 95 more Ukrainian defenders returned home in October.

