Qatar hands over lists of missing soldiers and letters from prisoners to Ukraine

Dmytro Lubinets, Ukrainian Parliamentary Commissioner for Human Rights, has reported that Qatar has handed over to Ukraine lists of missing soldiers and letters from Ukrainian prisoners of war addressed to their families.

Source: Lubinets after a meeting with Lolwah Al-Khater, Qatari Minister of International Cooperation

Quote: "Thanks to the efforts of our primary intermediary, working through Qatar, I was able to obtain lists of missing soldiers and letters from Ukrainian prisoners of war addressed to their families from Russian Human Rights Commissioner Tatiana Moskalkova. We also discussed ways to expedite the prisoner of war exchange process."

Details: Lubinets noted that the parties have also agreed to provide assistance to civilians facing challenging life circumstances. This support includes, among other things, the recovery of personal documents.

Lubinets expressed gratitude to Qatar for its mediation efforts in resolving humanitarian issues.

Background: On 19 October, the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War conducted the 58th POW swap, bringing home 95 Ukrainian defenders.

