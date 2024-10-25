All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Qatar hands over lists of missing soldiers and letters from prisoners to Ukraine

Anastasia ProtzFriday, 25 October 2024, 13:27
Qatar hands over lists of missing soldiers and letters from prisoners to Ukraine
Dmytro Lubinets, Ukrainian Parliamentary Commissioner for Human Rights. Stock photo: Getty Images

Dmytro Lubinets, Ukrainian Parliamentary Commissioner for Human Rights, has reported that Qatar has handed over to Ukraine lists of missing soldiers and letters from Ukrainian prisoners of war addressed to their families.

Source: Lubinets after a meeting with Lolwah Al-Khater, Qatari Minister of International Cooperation

Quote: "Thanks to the efforts of our primary intermediary, working through Qatar, I was able to obtain lists of missing soldiers and letters from Ukrainian prisoners of war addressed to their families from Russian Human Rights Commissioner Tatiana Moskalkova. We also discussed ways to expedite the prisoner of war exchange process."

Advertisement:

Details: Lubinets noted that the parties have also agreed to provide assistance to civilians facing challenging life circumstances. This support includes, among other things, the recovery of personal documents.

Lubinets expressed gratitude to Qatar for its mediation efforts in resolving humanitarian issues.

Background: On 19 October, the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War conducted the 58th POW swap, bringing home 95 Ukrainian defenders.

Advertisement:

Support UP or become our patron!

prisonersHuman Rights CommissionerRussiaUkraine
Advertisement:

Zelenskyy: Ukraine will not cede territory, regardless of US election results

Zelenskyy: Military clash with North Korean troops is matter of days, not months

Finland charges Russian neo-Nazi Petrovsky for war crimes in Ukraine

Rescuers in Kharkiv retrieve body of 15-year-old teen from under rubble – video

Zelenskyy: Kyiv and Budapest preparing bilateral document on security issues and Ukraine's NATO membership

Ukraine will stop national joint 24/7 newscast after end of martial law – Culture Minister

All News
prisoners
Human rights defender and soldier Butkevych speaks about health and conditions in Russian captivity
Russians kill four National Guard soldiers after taking them captive near Selydove
"Ukraine will feed and warm you": North Korean soldiers are urged to surrender – video
RECENT NEWS
23:41
Russians attack fire station in Odesa: two firefighters injured – photos
22:31
Ukraine may need to pressure Moldova if Stoianoglo wins election – Ukraines Former Foreign Minister
22:00
Russians hit Poltava Oblast with drones – photo
21:57
Russians attack civilian facility in Kharkiv Oblast, injuring two
21:35
Pentagon announces new military aid package for Ukraine
21:03
Russian afternoon attack on Kupiansk: elderly man killed – photos
21:02
US says there are 8,000 North Korean troops in Russia's Kursk Oblast – AP
20:53
Brave1 Ukrainian military-tech cluster attracts US$25 million in foreign investment
20:05
Zelenskyy responds on whether Ukraine could request ICC arrest warrant for Kim Jong Un
19:55
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry on Georgian elections: no surprise Russia praised results
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: