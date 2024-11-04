All Sections
Ukrainian defence forces shoot down all Russian drones that targeted Kyiv overnight

Olha HlushchenkoMonday, 4 November 2024, 05:08
Mobile air defence group. Stock photo: General Staff

Ukrainian defence forces shot down all Russian drones that were launched against Kyiv on the night of 3-4 November.

Source: Kyiv City Military Administration 

Details: The administration notes that the Russians used their usual tactics.

Quote from Serhii Popko, Head of Kyiv City Military Administration: "The enemy did not achieve its goal – Ukrainian defence forces made every effort to ensure that all enemy UAVs were destroyed."

Details: However, the report adds that the drone attack resulted in wreckage falling on the capital.

The wreckage fell in the Obolonskyi and Desnianskyi districts in open areas.

Some small fires were reported: grass and litter were burning.

There were no casualties or damage.

Kyiv
