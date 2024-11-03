All Sections
Kyiv authorities show aftermath of night attack by Russian drones on Ukraine's capital – photos

Olha HlushchenkoSunday, 3 November 2024, 07:44
Kyiv authorities show aftermath of night attack by Russian drones on Ukraine's capital – photos
The consequences of the Russian attack. Photo: KCMA

Kyiv City Military Administration (KCMA) has reported on the aftermath of the fall of Russian drone wreckage on the night of 2-3 November, posting photos.

Source: KCMA

Details: In particular, the wreckage damaged the road surface, a street light and some power lines.

The blast wave also damaged window panes in a student accommodation building on the ground floor and first floor and window panes in an office building from the ground floor to the eighth floor.

The report adds that there were no fires or casualties.

KCMA also published photos of the damage caused by the Russian drone attack.

Updated: Later, KCMA added that the drones were launched mainly from the northeast.

The UAVs were flying over Kyiv from different directions and at very low altitudes.

An air-raid warning was issued twice in the city during the night. It was in effect for five and a half hours.

Quote from KCMA: "The defence forces destroyed all the drones that threatened the capital.

As a result of the repelled attack, wreckage was seen falling in the Shevchenkivskyi and Holosiivskyi districts of the city.

In particular, the road surface, street lights and power lines were damaged in the Shevchenkivskyi district.

The blast wave damaged window panes and entrance areas in at least five buildings.

There were no fires or casualties."

 
The consequences of the Russian attack. Photo: KCMA
Photo: KCMA
 
The consequences of the Russian attack.
Photo: KCMA
 
The consequences of the Russian attack.
Photo: KCMA

Background: 

  • On the night of 2-3 November, fires broke out in Kyiv due to the fall of wreckage from downed Russian drones.
  • In the morning, the wreckage of a Russian drone was spotted falling in the Shevchenkivskyi district.

Kyiv
UAV wreckage spotted falling in Shevchenkivskyi district of Kyiv
Fires started in Kyiv due to falling wreckage of Russian drones
Kyiv authorities describe Russian UAV tactics: ultra-low altitude and wave attacks
