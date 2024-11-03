Kyiv National University building damaged by Russian UAV wreckage – photos
A building of the Kyiv National University (KNU) sustained damage when wreckage from Russian drones fell on its premises on the night of 2-3 November.
Source: Ukrainian Pravda correspondent; KNU Institute of International Relations
Details: The fall of wreckage damaged the building of KNU's Institute of International Relations and Institute of Journalism.
The strike also damaged a student accommodation belonging to the KNU Institute of International Relations, civilian facilities, shops, and a former motorcycle factory.
Shattered glass, window panes, and pieces of an electric pole are scattered around the buildings.
Utilities and police are working on the site, and students are helping to clean up the area.
The website of the KNU Institute of International Relations announced that because of the damage sustained by the building, all classes in the coming week, 4-8 November, will be held remotely.
This news has been updated since publication.
