Kyiv National University building damaged by Russian UAV wreckage – photos

The aftermath of the Russian attack on а building of the Kyiv National University. Photo: Bohdan Kutiepov, Ukrainska Pravda

A building of the Kyiv National University (KNU) sustained damage when wreckage from Russian drones fell on its premises on the night of 2-3 November.

Source: Ukrainian Pravda correspondent; KNU Institute of International Relations

Details: The fall of wreckage damaged the building of KNU's Institute of International Relations and Institute of Journalism.

Advertisement:

The strike also damaged a student accommodation belonging to the KNU Institute of International Relations, civilian facilities, shops, and a former motorcycle factory.



The aftermath of the Russian attack on а building of the Kyiv National University Photo: Bohdan Kutiepov

Shattered glass, window panes, and pieces of an electric pole are scattered around the buildings.

Utilities and police are working on the site, and students are helping to clean up the area.

Advertisement:

The website of the KNU Institute of International Relations announced that because of the damage sustained by the building, all classes in the coming week, 4-8 November, will be held remotely.



The aftermath of the Russian attack on а building of the Kyiv National University Photo: Bohdan Kutiepov

This news has been updated since publication.

Support UP or become our patron!