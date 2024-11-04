Fires break out in 2 Kyiv's districts due to wreckage from Russian drones

The fall of drone wreckage has been recorded in Kyiv's Obolonskyi and Desnianskyi districts, causing fires as a result of a Russian drone attack.

Source: Kyiv City Military Administration; Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko

Details: Kyiv City Military Administration stated that information regarding damage or casualties is being determined.

According to Klitschko, the wreckage fell in open areas.

Quote from Klitschko: "Drone wreckage fell in the Obolonskyi and Desnianskyi districts. Early reports indicate that they fell in open areas. Emergency services are heading to the scene."

"A fire broke out in Muromets Park in the Desnianskyi district, where drone wreckage fell.

Early reports indicate a fire on the embankment in the Obolonskyi district, where vegetation is burning."

Background: An air defence was responding to Russian drones in the city of Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast on the night of 3-4 November.

