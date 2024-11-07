All Sections
Zelenskyy: We need "peace through strength", not concessions to Putin

Ivanna Kostina, Yevhen KizilovThursday, 7 November 2024, 15:11
Zelenskyy: We need peace through strength, not concessions to Putin
Zelenskyy at the European Political Community Summit in Budapest. Photo: Getty Images

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that the idea of any concessions to Russia is unacceptable for Ukraine, and he considers it suicide for the whole of Europe.

Source: Ukrainian President's speech at European Political Community Summit in Budapest, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Zelenskyy said that Russia's war has intensified significantly since the previous meeting in this format, as North Korea is now essentially waging war in Europe.

The president recalled that after the summit of the European Political Community in the UK in July, there was much talk about the need to make concessions to Putin.

Quote from Zelenskyy: "And some of those present here strongly advocated that Ukraine should make ‘concessions’ to Putin. This is unacceptable for Ukraine and suicidal for the entire Europe. So what's next? Should Europe hope for Kim Jong Un's sympathy that he will also leave Europe alone? No strong leader who has helped build a united, strong and peaceful Europe could even imagine that."

At the same time, he said, the concept of "peace through strength" has repeatedly proved its realism and effectiveness.

Quote from Zelenskyy: "Now it [peace through strength] is needed once again. And there should be no illusions that you can buy a just peace by showing weakness or surrendering any European positions or the positions of any European country."

Background: 

  • Margus Tsahkna, Estonia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, warned of the danger of discussing the need to make concessions to Russia for the sake of peace, and all demands to end the war should be addressed only to Moscow.
  • Zelenskyy praised Trump’s commitment to the "peace through strength" approach while congratulating him on the election victory.

