Moscow supposedly "ready to listen" to Trump's proposals on Ukraine

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 9 November 2024, 11:38
Moscow supposedly ready to listen to Trump's proposals on Ukraine
Sergei Ryabkov. Photo: TASS, a Kremlin-aligned Russian news outlet

Russia has stated that it is "ready to listen" to the proposals of US President-elect Donald Trump regarding its war against Ukraine. 

Source: Sergei Ryabkov, Deputy Foreign Minister of Russia, as quoted by Interfax, a Russian news outlet 

Details: Moscow is reportedly "absolutely" ready to hear Trump’s proposals. 

Quote from Ryabkov: "If there are any signals from the American side that they have ideas on how to move forward in terms of settlement, rather than continuing to pump the Kyiv regime with all kinds of assistance in the hope that it will eventually lead to Moscow’s strategic defeat, we will undoubtedly do everything we can to analyse this and come up with a response…

It is clear that there is no simple solution to this problem or these problems related to what is happening in Ukraine and around it." 

Background: Media reports suggest that Trump may call on European forces to create a 1,200-kilometre buffer zone between Russian and Ukrainian troops as part of a plan to freeze the war between the two countries.

