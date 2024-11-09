Trump's peace plan excludes deployment of US troops in buffer zone – The Telegraph

Members of Donald Trump's team are rejecting the possibility of US troops being deployed to secure an 800-mile (1,200-kilometre) buffer zone between the Russian and Ukrainian armies as envisaged by one of the plans to freeze the war between the two countries.

Source: The Telegraph with reference to sources close to Trump

Details: The plan’s details appeared after President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned that any attempt to achieve peace by appeasing Russia would be "suicidal" for Europe.

This plan is one of several options Trump is considering. Before his election, Trump stated that he would start peace talks before assuming office in January.

The plan, outlined by three members of Trump’s staff, suggests that the current front line would be frozen and Ukraine would agree to postpone its NATO aspirations for 20 years.

In exchange, the US would provide Ukraine with sufficient weapons to deter Russia from resuming hostilities.

However, the US would not deploy troops to patrol or secure the buffer zone, nor would it fund it.

Quote from Trump’s team member: "We can do training and other support but the barrel of the gun is going to be European."

"We are not sending American men and women to uphold peace in Ukraine. And we are not paying for it. Get the Poles, Germans, British and French to do it."

Background:

On 8 November, former UK Chancellor George Osborne stated that it would be unrealistic for the UK to continue supporting Ukraine without US backing under a Trump presidency.

Trump himself has never clarified the specific terms of the peace deal he is envisaging to end the war.

While congratulating Trump on his victory, Zelenskyy expressed appreciation for Trump’s commitment to a "peace through strength" approach, believing it could help bring a just peace to Ukraine.

Following the European Political Community summit, Zelenskyy said he believes Trump wants a swift end to the war, but this could entail sacrifices for Ukraine.

