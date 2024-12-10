All Sections
Ukraine brings back another 5 children from Russia and occupied territories

Olha HlushchenkoTuesday, 10 December 2024, 00:40
Five Ukrainian children brought back from Russia and the temporarily occupied territories to the government-controlled territory of Ukraine. Photo: Yermak's Telegram

Andrii Yermak, Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, has said that another five Ukrainian children had been brought back from Russia and the temporarily occupied territories to the territory controlled by Ukraine.

Source: Yermak on Telegram

Details: Yermak noted that among those who were brought back were three young Ukrainians who had just become adults.

He said that two of them had been in Russia for a long time, where they were subjected to psychological pressure, and the third young man, deprived of family support, finally left the temporarily occupied territory.

Quote from Yermak: "Another important achievement was the liberation of a family of four, in which children aged 11 and 14 were targeted for persecution because of the family's pro-Ukrainian position, and the assistance to a 77-year-old woman who was unable to evacuate on her own.

Their stories are evidence of the terror and fear that people are forced to live with under occupation."

Details: The return of the children took place as part of the Bring Kids Back UA initiative.

Quote from Yermak: "The coordination of the actions of the Ukrainian government agencies and institutions and active support from volunteers, NGOs and international partners made it possible to achieve this result - Ukrainians who have survived difficult trials are finally at home."

Background: In November, Dmytro Lubinets, the Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights, reported that Ukraine had managed to bring back 1,002 children from Russia and the temporarily occupied territories but that Russia had forcibly transferred almost 20,000 more.

