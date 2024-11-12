All Sections
Russia forcibly relocated nearly 20,000 Ukrainian children, only 1,000 brought back – Ukraine's human rights commissioner

OLEKSANDR SHUMILINTuesday, 12 November 2024, 22:01
Russia forcibly relocated nearly 20,000 Ukrainian children, only 1,000 brought back – Ukraine's human rights commissioner
Dmytro Lubinets. Stock photo: Getty Images

Ukraine has managed to repatriate 1,002 children from Russia and temporarily occupied territories, while Russia has forcibly relocated almost 20,000 more.

Source: Radio Liberty, citing Dmytro Lubinets, Ukraine’s Parliamentary Commissioner for Human Rights

Details: Ombudsman said that Russia has forcibly relocated 19,546 children, though the actual figure could be much higher.

Quote: "They [the Russians – ed.] provide no information about Ukrainian children. There are 1.5 million Ukrainian children living in temporarily occupied territories. How many of them have already been deported? We can only assume... but I am convinced that the number of children deported by the Russian Federation will continue to rise."

Details: Lubinets emphasised that international partners, primarily Qatar, play a significant role in assisting Ukraine with the return of children. He also noted that Russia is "deliberately delaying" the process of returning Ukrainian children.

Background: On 8 November, Lubinets met with Russian Commissioner Tatyana Moskalkova in Belarus. They exchanged lists of prisoners of war (POWs) visited by either of them and established a new format for communication.

