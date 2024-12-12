All Sections
Kremlin spokesman says Russia will retaliate for Ukrainian attacks on Taganrog

Alona MazurenkoThursday, 12 December 2024, 11:31
Kremlin spokesman says Russia will retaliate for Ukrainian attacks on Taganrog
Dmitry Peskov, spokesman for Russian leader Vladimir Putin. Stock photo: Getty Images

Dmitry Peskov, spokesman for Russian leader Vladimir Putin, said on 12 December that Russia will retaliate for Ukraine’s attacks on the Russian city of Taganrog when it deems appropriate.

Source: RIA Novosti (RIA News), a pro-Kremlin Russian news media

Quote from Peskov: "I want to reiterate yesterday’s crystal-clear statement by the Russian Defence Ministry, which clearly indicates that the response will follow when and how it will be deemed appropriate."

Background

  • Sabrina Singh, Deputy Spokesperson for the US Department of Defense, said on 11 December that Russia could strike Ukraine again with its experimental Oreshnik medium-range ballistic missile.
  • Russian authorities have claimed that the city of Taganrog in Rostov Oblast came under missile attack on the night of 10-11 December, causing damage to an industrial facility and setting 14 cars on fire.
  • The Russian Ministry of Defence has claimed that on 11 December, Ukraine launched six ATACMS missiles at a military airfield in Taganrog, Rostov Oblast.

