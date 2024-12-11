Russian authorities claim Taganrog was attacked with missiles – video
Wednesday, 11 December 2024, 04:58
Russian authorities have claimed that the city of Taganrog in Rostov Oblast has come under missile attack on the night of 10-11 December, causing damage to an industrial facility and setting 14 cars on fire.
Source: acting Rostov Oblast Governor Yury Slyusar; Russian Telegram channels
Quote from Slyusar: "Taganrog came under missile attack last night. An industrial facility was damaged and 14 cars in a parking lot burned down."
Details: Russian Telegram channels reported that residents of Taganrog spoke of numerous explosions and air defence responding.
Eyewitnesses stated that at least 10 explosions were heard over Taganrog, beginning at 04:20 (local time).
