Russian authorities claim Taganrog was attacked with missiles – video

Olha HlushchenkoWednesday, 11 December 2024, 04:58
Russian authorities claim Taganrog was attacked with missiles – video
The city of Taganrog. Stock photo: ruffnews.ru

Russian authorities have claimed that the city of Taganrog in Rostov Oblast has come under missile attack on the night of 10-11 December, causing damage to an industrial facility and setting 14 cars on fire.

Source: acting Rostov Oblast Governor Yury Slyusar; Russian Telegram channels

Quote from Slyusar: "Taganrog came under missile attack last night. An industrial facility was damaged and 14 cars in a parking lot burned down."

Details: Russian Telegram channels reported that residents of Taganrog spoke of numerous explosions and air defence responding.

Eyewitnesses stated that at least 10 explosions were heard over Taganrog, beginning at 04:20 (local time).

