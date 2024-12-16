All Sections
Trump's team studies ways to permanently end Russia's war against Ukraine – Trump's future advisor

Ivan Diakonov Monday, 16 December 2024, 04:36
Trump's team studies ways to permanently end Russia's war against Ukraine – Trump's future advisor
Mike Waltz. Photo: Getty Images

Mike Waltz, Donald Trump’s nominee for National Security Advisor, has stated that Trump's team is exploring possible ways to end Russia's war against Ukraine in a manner that prevents its recurrence.

Source: Waltz in an interview with CBS News 

Quote: "What does success look like in line with our interests? How do we end the war? Who's at the table? How do we drive all sides to the table and what's the framework for an agreement? Those are things that we're thinking through with his fantastic team that he [Trump] is assembling."

Details: Waltz emphasised that he would not disclose all the details.

He also noted that his team is actively coordinating with the current US administration ahead of Trump's inauguration on 20 January regarding any talks for a ceasefire in Ukraine.

Quote: "Since the election, everyone coming to us, our European allies, President Zelenskyy… and others have shifted to that framework I just talked about. How do we end this conflict? How do we do it in a way that restores stability, stops the carnage and hopefully makes this a permanent end, not just a pause? Those are all things that we're thinking through."

Background:

  • US President-elect Donald Trump's national security team is devising a plan to end the war in Ukraine and is engaging in discussions with the current US administration and Ukrainian representatives.
  • President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he did not take Donald Trump's election promise to end the war in Ukraine "in 24 hours" literally.

