Russians attack 4 fronts in Ukraine and Kursk bridgehead over 170 times in one day

A total of 228 combat clashes have occurred on the battlefield over the past day, with the most intense situation on the Siversk, Pokrovsk, Kurakhove and Vremivka fronts, where the Russians have launched 133 attacks in total. The Russians have also attacked the Kursk bridgehead 38 times.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 08:00 on 16 December

Details: On the Kharkiv front, the Russians conducted 10 assaults on Ukrainian positions near the settlements of Vysoka Yaruha, Tykhe and Vovchansk.

There were four Russian attacks on the Kupiansk front. Ukraine’s defence forces repelled the Russian assault actions near the settlements of Zahryzove and Lozova.

On the Lyman front, the Russians conducted 20 attacks, trying to break through Ukrainian defences near the settlements of Novoiehorivka, Hrekivka, Terny, Tverdokhlibove and Nadiia.

On the Siversk front, 34 combat clashes occurred near the settlements of Bilohorivka, Verkhnokamianske, Ivano-Darivka and Vyimka.

On the Kramatorsk front, the Russians attacked near the settlements of Chasiv Yar and Stupochky four times.

On the Toretsk front, the Russians, supported by aircraft, conducted 12 attacks near the settlements of Toretsk and Shcherbynivka.

On the Pokrovsk front, Ukrainian defenders repelled 32 Russian assaults and offensive actions near the settlements of Myroliubivka, Promin, Lysivka, Dachenke, Zelene, Pishchane and Novoolenivka.

On the Kurakhove front, Ukraine’s defence forces repelled 32 Russian attacks. The Russians tried to advance near the settlements of Stari Terny, Sontsivka, Zoria, Kurakhove and Uspenivka.

On the Vremivka front, the Russians conducted 35 assaults on Ukrainian positions near the settlements of Sukhi Yaly, Rozlyv, Zelenivka, Kostiantynopolske, Trudove, Novyi Komar, Novosilka and Makarivka. They actively used assault and bomber aircraft to strike this front.

On the Prydniprovske front, the Russians tried to push Ukrainian units out of their positions five times but were repelled, suffering losses.

On the Volyn and Polissia fronts, there is no evidence of any offensive Russian groups being formed in the area.

On the border with Chernihiv and Sumy oblasts, the Russians are actively using artillery and attack drones from the territory of the Russian Federation to attack Ukrainian settlements.

The operation in Russia’s Kursk Oblast is ongoing. Ukrainian defenders repelled 38 Russian attacks on this front over the past day. Russian aircraft continue to launch guided bomb strikes on its own territory. As of now, five airstrikes using five guided bombs have been recorded.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian forces continue to inflict significant losses on Russian troops in both manpower and equipment, actively undermining Russia’s offensive potential in the rear.

