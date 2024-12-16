EU chief diplomat explains why peacekeeping mission to Ukraine is currently impossible

Kaja Kallas, the European Union’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, has stated that peace must first be achieved before talking about sending peacekeepers to Ukraine, emphasising that Russia is not ready for such a development.

Source: Kallas after arriving at her first meeting of EU foreign ministers in her new position, as reported by European Pravda

Details: "First, there has to be peace in order to send peacekeepers. And Russia does not want peace. That is very clear," Kallas said.

She referred to an interview between Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Tucker Carlson, political commentator and former Fox News anchor, as evidence that Russia has not abandoned its goals.

"We can't discuss that," Kallas said.

Background:

Earlier media reports suggested that Western leaders are set to discuss possible formats for ending the war and the potential establishment of a European peacekeeping mission in Ukraine during a meeting in Brussels next week.

Radio Liberty has learned from sources that at the EU leaders' summit on 18-19 December, French President Emmanuel Macron is likely to raise the issue of deploying a peacekeeping mission to Ukraine in the event of a ceasefire and peace agreement between Ukraine and Russia.

At the same time, the sources noted that the topic of peacekeepers is very "raw" and remains at the level of an idea.

