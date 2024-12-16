All Sections
Russia to create Drone Forces

Iryna BalachukMonday, 16 December 2024, 13:40
Stock photo: TASS

Russian Defence Minister Andrey Belousov has proposed the formation of drone forces in the country.

Source: Russian state-owned news agencies TASS and RIA Novosti

Quote from Belousov: "Following the directive of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, it is proposed to create a new branch of the military – the 'Unmanned Systems Forces’."

Details: He added that the creation of such forces could be completed by the third quarter of 2025. 

Russian leader Vladimir Putin, during a Defence Ministry meeting, claimed that "several thousand drones" are supposedly being supplied to the Russian military every day.

Background:

  • In February, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy instructed the Cabinet of Ministers (the Ukrainian government) to set up a new service branch within the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Drone Forces.
  • In June, Vadym Sukharevskyi was appointed commander of the Drone Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

