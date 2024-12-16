Russia to create Drone Forces
Monday, 16 December 2024, 13:40
Russian Defence Minister Andrey Belousov has proposed the formation of drone forces in the country.
Source: Russian state-owned news agencies TASS and RIA Novosti
Quote from Belousov: "Following the directive of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, it is proposed to create a new branch of the military – the 'Unmanned Systems Forces’."
Advertisement:
Details: He added that the creation of such forces could be completed by the third quarter of 2025.
Russian leader Vladimir Putin, during a Defence Ministry meeting, claimed that "several thousand drones" are supposedly being supplied to the Russian military every day.
Background:
Advertisement:
- In February, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy instructed the Cabinet of Ministers (the Ukrainian government) to set up a new service branch within the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Drone Forces.
- In June, Vadym Sukharevskyi was appointed commander of the Drone Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
Support UP or become our patron!