Dmitry Peskov, the press secretary for Russian ruler Vladimir Putin, has said that it is too early to talk about European peacekeepers in Ukraine.

Source: Kremlin-aligned Russian news agency RIA Novosti

Details: When asked whether Russia would put forward its demands regarding peacekeepers in Ukraine, Peskov stated: "It's too early to talk about peacekeepers right now."

No other statements by Putin's spokesman on this topic have been released by Russian media.

Background:

Earlier, Politico reported that European leaders are planning to meet with Volodymyr Zelenskyy and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte to discuss peace plans and the potential deployment of peacekeeping forces in Ukraine.

Radio Liberty has learned from sources that French President Emmanuel Macron is likely to raise the issue of deploying a peacekeeping mission to Ukraine in the event of a ceasefire and peace agreement between Ukraine and Russia at the EU leaders' summit on 18-19 December.

At the same time, the sources noted that the topic of peacekeepers is very "raw" and remains at the level of an idea.

Kaja Kallas, the European Union’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, stated that peace must first be achieved before talking about sending peacekeepers to Ukraine, emphasising that Russia is not ready for such a development.

