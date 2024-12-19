All Sections
Zelenskyy on meeting with Rutte: Discussed strengthening air defence and security guarantees

Olha HlushchenkoThursday, 19 December 2024, 00:28
Zelenskyy on meeting with Rutte: Discussed strengthening air defence and security guarantees
Mark Rutte and Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Zelenskyy on X (Twitter)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated that he had discussed with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte the improvement of Ukraine's air defence, as well as ensuring the reliability of the peace they are attempting to achieve.

Source: Zelenskyy on X (Twitter)

Details: Zelensky described the meeting with Rutte as "important and very substantive".

Quote: "Our talks focused on strengthening air defence for Ukraine and ensuring the reliability of the peace we are collectively working to achieve."

"The Alliance will do everything to ensure that Ukraine is as strong as possible when we turn to more active diplomacy."

Details: Zelenskyy thanked Rutte and all partners for their readiness to "more actively enhance" Ukraine's "air shield" and for their willingness to "work together for effective security guarantees".

Background

  • Earlier reports indicated that on Wednesday, Zelenskyy was to meet with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, who is also planning to bring together the leaders of several European nations for a separate discussion on the situation in Ukraine.
  • Zelenskyy also confirmed his participation in a meeting of the European Council on Thursday, 19 December.
  • Media reports suggest that the topics of these meetings may include a potential "ceasefire" in Ukraine and the deployment of European troops there.

