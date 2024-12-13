Zelenskyy to travel to Brussels to meet with EU and NATO state leaders – Reuters

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will visit Brussels next Wednesday, 19 December, to meet with state leaders of the EU and NATO.

Source: European Pravda with reference to Reuters

Details: According to the agency's sources, Zelenskyy is scheduled to meet with the leaders of the UK, France, Germany, Italy, and Poland.

Advertisement:

The meeting is organised by NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte. It will include a joint session and several bilateral meetings with Zelenskyy.

Zelenskyy plans to discuss support for Ukraine in its war with Russia.

"It won't be a meeting that has concrete decisions, but more political to discuss the coming weeks and months," said a source familiar with the meeting plan.

Advertisement:

Background:

Earlier, following a phone call with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, Zelenskyy announced a personal meeting with him "next week in Brussels".

In addition, Rutte, commenting on discussions of a potential peace agreement between Ukraine and Russia in the West, pointed out that all these conversations are taking place without the participation of Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin.

In this context, he called for more restraint in the discussions and instead called for Ukraine to participate in potential negotiations from a position of strength.

Support UP or become our patron!