All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Zelenskyy: No world leader has the right to negotiate with Putin on behalf of Ukraine

Anastasia ProtzWednesday, 18 December 2024, 11:04
Zelenskyy: No world leader has the right to negotiate with Putin on behalf of Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Stock photo: Getty Images

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stressed that no country or world leader has the right to negotiate with Russia on behalf of Ukraine. He noted that any dialogue with the Kremlin must be held according to an agreed action plan and only from a position of strength.

Source: Zelenskyy speaking during a video conferencing session with Le Parisien readers about the results of talks with Trump in Paris; Ukrinform

Details: Zelenskyy stressed that Ukraine determines its own future, and no other nation or political leader has the right to dictate terms.

Advertisement:

Quote from Zelenskyy: "I insist that no leader in the world has the right to negotiate with Putin on behalf of Ukraine. We have never delegated this mandate to anyone. We are the victims. It would be unfair if everyone started saying how the country should live. The French people in France, Italians in Italy or Americans in the United States know what they want for themselves. So do Ukrainians."

More details: The president also outlined the importance of creating a peace plan to ensure fair conditions for any dialogue with the Russian side. He stressed that peace could be achieved only when Ukraine is strong enough and has guarantees of support from international partners.

Quote from Zelenskyy: "It's not about the person in front of you. What matters is the state you are in during the negotiations. I don't think we are in a weak position, but we are not in a strong position either. Are we in NATO? We don't know. Will we be part of the European Union? Yes, in the future, but when? To sit down with Putin under such conditions would mean giving him the right to decide everything in our part of the world. First, we need to create a model, an action plan or a peace plan, whatever you want to call it. Then we can present it to Putin or, more broadly, to Russians."

Advertisement:

More details: The president emphasised that Ukraine determines its own future, and no other nation or political leader has the right to dictate terms. Zelenskyy says that the current situation requires a clear strategy that guarantees the security of Ukrainians and long-term stability.

Quote from Zelenskyy: "Who can guarantee that Putin will not return to Ukraine [after a ceasefire is established]? What country will help us with its aircraft and troops? All we have now are bilateral guarantees from our partners regarding military and financial support. But if Putin comes back with his millions of people, will we be defending ourselves again? Or will we watch our women and children die? This is not an issue of joining NATO, this is an issue of ensuring our security."

Background: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said during a video conference with Le Parisien readers that US President-elect Donald Trump is aware of Ukraine's reluctance to surrender and freeze the war.

Support UP or become our patron!

ZelenskyyRussiaEUNATO
Advertisement:

Ukraine could be running low on US ATACMS missiles – NYT

Azerbaijan announces for the first time that plane crash in Kazakhstan was caused by weapons strike

Ukraine's national debt reaches almost US$160 bn

Ukraine's defence forces thwart Russian attempt to land on Kozatskyi Island in Kherson Oblast

Ukraine's Ministry of Defence allows use of new Ukrainian unmanned all-terrain vehicle

Ukraine's National Guard reveals it has 900 fire groups protecting critical infrastructure

All News
Zelenskyy
Trump knows about danger of freezing war in Ukraine – Zelenskyy
NATO officially confirms Rutte-Zelenskyy meeting on 18 December
Polish PM Tusk visits Lviv to meet with Zelenskyy
RECENT NEWS
21:47
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry outlines timeline for second Peace Summit
21:20
Zelenskyy: If China is genuine in its statements, it must influence Pyongyang
20:40
If Russia escalates pressure in Kursk Oblast, Ukraine's forces may retreat – Bloomberg
20:27
Gas prices in Europe surge as Putin casts doubt on new transit agreement – Bloomberg
20:05
Ukraine could be running low on US ATACMS missiles – NYT
19:40
Zelenskyy compared Azerbaijani plane crash to MH17 tragedy and pointed to Russia's responsibility
19:00
Ukraine's Education Ministry: over 150 underground and vocational schools are being built in Ukraine
18:16
Scholz expresses opinion of Trump's position: Ukraine has to become strong to end war
17:09
Fortifications in Zaporizhzhia are 100% ready – Ukraine's prime minister
16:54
Ukraine's defence spending reaches US$42.88 bn since beginning of year
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: