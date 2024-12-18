Zelenskyy: No world leader has the right to negotiate with Putin on behalf of Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stressed that no country or world leader has the right to negotiate with Russia on behalf of Ukraine. He noted that any dialogue with the Kremlin must be held according to an agreed action plan and only from a position of strength.

Source: Zelenskyy speaking during a video conferencing session with Le Parisien readers about the results of talks with Trump in Paris; Ukrinform

Details: Zelenskyy stressed that Ukraine determines its own future, and no other nation or political leader has the right to dictate terms.

Quote from Zelenskyy: "I insist that no leader in the world has the right to negotiate with Putin on behalf of Ukraine. We have never delegated this mandate to anyone. We are the victims. It would be unfair if everyone started saying how the country should live. The French people in France, Italians in Italy or Americans in the United States know what they want for themselves. So do Ukrainians."

More details: The president also outlined the importance of creating a peace plan to ensure fair conditions for any dialogue with the Russian side. He stressed that peace could be achieved only when Ukraine is strong enough and has guarantees of support from international partners.

Quote from Zelenskyy: "It's not about the person in front of you. What matters is the state you are in during the negotiations. I don't think we are in a weak position, but we are not in a strong position either. Are we in NATO? We don't know. Will we be part of the European Union? Yes, in the future, but when? To sit down with Putin under such conditions would mean giving him the right to decide everything in our part of the world. First, we need to create a model, an action plan or a peace plan, whatever you want to call it. Then we can present it to Putin or, more broadly, to Russians."

Quote from Zelenskyy: "Who can guarantee that Putin will not return to Ukraine [after a ceasefire is established]? What country will help us with its aircraft and troops? All we have now are bilateral guarantees from our partners regarding military and financial support. But if Putin comes back with his millions of people, will we be defending ourselves again? Or will we watch our women and children die? This is not an issue of joining NATO, this is an issue of ensuring our security."

Background: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said during a video conference with Le Parisien readers that US President-elect Donald Trump is aware of Ukraine's reluctance to surrender and freeze the war.

