NATO officially confirms Rutte-Zelenskyy meeting on 18 December

A meeting between NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will take place in Brussels on the evening of 18 December.

Source: NATO press service, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The meeting between Rutte and Zelenskyy is scheduled for Wednesday at the official residence of the NATO Secretary General in Brussels.

The leaders will hold a press conference at approximately 19:00 local time (20:00 Kyiv time).

This announcement confirms earlier media reports regarding the anticipated meeting between Rutte and Zelenskyy in Brussels.

Background:

Zelenskyy confirmed in his evening address on 13 December that he would be travelling to Brussels for meetings, but provided no further details.

Reuters had reported that NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte plans to hold a separate discussion on the situation in Ukraine with leaders from Ukraine, the UK, France, Germany, Italy and Poland on the sidelines of the Brussels summit on 18 December.

