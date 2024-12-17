All Sections
NATO officially confirms Rutte-Zelenskyy meeting on 18 December

Mariya YemetsTuesday, 17 December 2024, 20:21
NATO officially confirms Rutte-Zelenskyy meeting on 18 December
Stock Photo: Getty Images

A meeting between NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will take place in Brussels on the evening of 18 December.

Source: NATO press service, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The meeting between Rutte and Zelenskyy is scheduled for Wednesday at the official residence of the NATO Secretary General in Brussels.

The leaders will hold a press conference at approximately 19:00 local time (20:00 Kyiv time).

This announcement confirms earlier media reports regarding the anticipated meeting between Rutte and Zelenskyy in Brussels.

Background:

  • Zelenskyy confirmed in his evening address on 13 December that he would be travelling to Brussels for meetings, but provided no further details.
  • Reuters had reported that NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte plans to hold a separate discussion on the situation in Ukraine with leaders from Ukraine, the UK, France, Germany, Italy and Poland on the sidelines of the Brussels summit on 18 December.

NATO
