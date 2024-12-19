All Sections
Zelenskyy: Ukraine not strong enough for certain diplomatic moves

Olha HlushchenkoThursday, 19 December 2024, 03:32
Zelenskyy: Ukraine not strong enough for certain diplomatic moves
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Stock photo: Getty Images

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated that Ukraine is financially secure for the coming year but lacks the strength for certain diplomatic moves.

Source: Interfax-Ukraine with reference to Zelenskyy's statement to journalists in Brussels

Details: Zelenskyy highlighted that international partners have taken significant steps to strengthen Ukraine's economy, including through the Ukraine Facility and the US$20 billion transferred by the US to the World Bank fund for Ukraine.

Quote: "We are financially secure for the next year. I believe this also strengthens Ukraine. However, not everything has been done to say that Ukraine is strong enough for certain diplomatic moves."

Details: Zelenskyy emphasised that Ukraine would do everything possible "to become strong next year and finally move toward diplomacy".

Quote: "To be honest, I don’t believe that Putin wants to end the war, so we’ll have to figure it out. In any case, we will do everything possible on our side to end this war justly for us, for Ukraine."

Previously: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine does not yet have the strength to liberate occupied Crimea and part of Donbas, which are currently "physically" controlled by Russia. However, he is confident that the West can exert influence on Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin to make him sit down at the negotiating table.

In November, Zelenskyy emphasised that Ukraine cannot afford to lose tens of thousands of lives in the effort to liberate Crimea, although he noted that this could be achieved through diplomatic means.

Background: Keith Kellogg, US President-elect Donald Trump's special envoy for Ukraine and Russia, believes that Kyiv and Moscow are ready for peace talks.

ZelenskyyUkrainewar
