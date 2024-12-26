Soldiers from the 28th Mechanised Brigade have captured an Egyptian citizen after repelling another Russian attack near the city of Toretsk.

Source: 28th Mechanised Brigade

Quote: "Taking advantage of the foggy weather, a group of occupiers managed to get to our positions, but were immediately met with heavy fire from the infantrymen of the 2nd Mechanised Battalion of the 28th Brigade."

Advertisement:

Details: Ukrainian defenders report that during one of the Russian assaults, they used all available assets to defeat the Russians, and managed to kill almost all of them. Only one survived, and decided to surrender. It turned out that he was an Egyptian citizen who had been recruited by Russia into its army. Because of this, the Ukrainians had to explain everything through miming.

The rest of the Russians were killed: some of them tried to escape or play dead, but all of them were captured by the crew of operators of the Unmanned Systems Battalion and the Kurt & Company unit.

Advertisement:

Background:

In October 2023, the National Resistance Center of the Ukrainian Special Operations Forces reported that the Russians were recruiting mercenaries from Cuba for the war against Ukraine, further attracting foreigners to the eastern contact zone.

The media reported in February that Russia had been tricking Syrians who didn’t even speak Russian into signing contracts with the Russian Defence Ministry, providing them with Russian passports in return.

Later, the National Resistance Center identified several Middle Eastern mercenaries fighting against Ukraine on the Russian side.

Support UP or become our patron!