Ukraine's Resistance Centre identifies some Middle Eastern recruits who fight against Ukraine

The National Resistance Centre of Ukraine has identified a number of recruits from the Middle East who are fighting against Ukraine on the side of the Russians.

Source: National Resistance Centre (NRC)

Details: The recruits from Africa, Cuba, Nepal and the countries of the Middle East are fighting on the side of the aggressor against Ukraine. The NRC plans to publish personal information of the war criminals so that they don’t avoid punishment.

Reportedly, these Russian militants were identified with the help of vigilant civilians.

The identified soldiers are:

Bassem Mohamed (Egypt) – served in the 254th Motorized Rifle Regiment of Russia, participated in the fights on the Kharkiv front.

Mohamed Salah (preliminary Egypt) – serves in the 254th Motorized Rifle Regiment of Russia.

Ahhamad Ali (Syria) – serves in the 488th Motorized Rifle Regiment.

Quote: "All these people will be dealt with. No one will be able to avoid responsibility and participate in the war confidentially – all your wrongdoings will be made public.

The only chance for the recruits who chose to fight on the side of the enemy, to survive is to give themselves up into captivity."

