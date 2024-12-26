All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

France proposed Russia dialogue on Ukraine behind Kyiv's back – Russian Foreign Minister

Ivanna Kostina, VALENTYNA ROMANENKOThursday, 26 December 2024, 12:04
France proposed Russia dialogue on Ukraine behind Kyiv's back – Russian Foreign Minister
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. Photo: Getty Images

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has said that France has repeatedly appealed to Russia through closed channels, proposing that they establish a dialogue on the Russian-Ukrainian war without Ukraine's participation.

Source: Sergei Lavrov in an interview with Russian and foreign media, as reported by European Pravda citing Russian newspaper Kommersant 

Details: Lavrov claims that Moscow has not refused to engage in talks and was "ready to listen" to Paris' proposals. However, the minister added that "France is the main initiator of sending so-called peacekeeping troops to Ukraine."

Advertisement:

Quote from Lavrov: "Our French colleagues have expressed a willingness to take a proactive role in a variety of issues, which we appreciate, but I am uncertain what the outcome of such initiatives will be or how sincere the desire to play a good role is.

Several times, we have received requests from our French colleagues via closed channels: Let us help and establish a dialogue on the Ukrainian issue. Without Ukraine's participation, by the way, just a dialogue on the Ukrainian issue, seemingly violating the principle that the West keeps reiterating: ‘nothing about Ukraine without Ukraine'."

More details: The Russian Foreign Minister said that at the same time, France is training the Ukrainian military on its territory and is in favour of sending a European contingent to Ukraine. 

Advertisement:

Quote from Lavrov: "Such ambiguous behaviour does not inspire a desire to take what is happening on the initiative of our French colleagues seriously."

Background: 

  • Reuters reported, citing diplomats, that France is trying to assemble a coalition of 5-8 European countries "determined to act".
  • Earlier, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy acknowledged that deploying a peacekeeping mission to Ukraine as a deterrent to another Russian attack had been discussed at meetings in Brussels and said he was already "seeing a positive response" from some leaders. 

Support UP or become our patron!

warRussiaFrance
Advertisement:

New Year's address by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy appoints new head of Kyiv City Military Administration

Ukrainian General Staff reports attack on oil depot in Smolensk Oblast supplying Russian forces

More trouble ahead: as Russia enters 2025, how is the economy doing?

updatedUkraine's Defence Intelligence reports historic strike: naval drone destroys Russian Mi-8 helicopter in Crimea – video

Putin prioritises Russia's military power and domestic political stability – ISW

All News
war
Ukraine's Air Force strikes Russian plant producing ballistic missile fuel
Russia strikes market in Nikopol, injuring eight – photo
Russian personnel losses exceed 780,000 – Ukraine's General Staff
RECENT NEWS
00:07
Zelenskyy addresses Ukrainians in the occupied territories
00:01
New Year's address by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy
20:51
Ukraine's Ministry of Defence approves hundreds of drone models and more for army use in 2024
20:19
Slovak deputy PM says country is prepared for cessation of Russian gas transit via Ukraine
19:57
Russians attack Dnipropetrovsk Oblast nearly 20 times on 31 December using artillery and kamikaze drones
18:59
Ukraine's Energy Minister doubts Slovak PM's threats to halt electricity supply
18:41
Zelenskyy signs law granting mobilisation deferral for relatives of fallen or missing soldiers
18:21
US sanctions individuals from Russia and Iran involved in election interference
17:57
Ukrainian esports team NAVI finishes 2024 in third place in HTLV ranking
17:44
Zelenskyy appoints new head of Kyiv City Military Administration
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: