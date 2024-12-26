France proposed Russia dialogue on Ukraine behind Kyiv's back – Russian Foreign Minister

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has said that France has repeatedly appealed to Russia through closed channels, proposing that they establish a dialogue on the Russian-Ukrainian war without Ukraine's participation.

Source: Sergei Lavrov in an interview with Russian and foreign media, as reported by European Pravda citing Russian newspaper Kommersant

Details: Lavrov claims that Moscow has not refused to engage in talks and was "ready to listen" to Paris' proposals. However, the minister added that "France is the main initiator of sending so-called peacekeeping troops to Ukraine."

Quote from Lavrov: "Our French colleagues have expressed a willingness to take a proactive role in a variety of issues, which we appreciate, but I am uncertain what the outcome of such initiatives will be or how sincere the desire to play a good role is.

Several times, we have received requests from our French colleagues via closed channels: Let us help and establish a dialogue on the Ukrainian issue. Without Ukraine's participation, by the way, just a dialogue on the Ukrainian issue, seemingly violating the principle that the West keeps reiterating: ‘nothing about Ukraine without Ukraine'."

More details: The Russian Foreign Minister said that at the same time, France is training the Ukrainian military on its territory and is in favour of sending a European contingent to Ukraine.

Quote from Lavrov: "Such ambiguous behaviour does not inspire a desire to take what is happening on the initiative of our French colleagues seriously."

Background:

Reuters reported, citing diplomats, that France is trying to assemble a coalition of 5-8 European countries "determined to act".

Earlier, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy acknowledged that deploying a peacekeeping mission to Ukraine as a deterrent to another Russian attack had been discussed at meetings in Brussels and said he was already "seeing a positive response" from some leaders.

