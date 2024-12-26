All Sections
Ukraine's Air Force strikes Russian plant producing ballistic missile fuel

Ukrainska PravdaThursday, 26 December 2024, 11:59
Ukraine's Air Force strikes Russian plant producing ballistic missile fuel
Ukraine’s Air Force has carried out a precise strike on a factory producing ballistic missile fuel in Kamensk-Shakhtinsky, in Russiaʼs Rostov Oblast.

Source: Centre for Strategic Communications (StratCom) of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Telegram

Details: The military reported that the factory targeted was used by the Russians for producing solid propellant for the ballistic missiles which they use to strike critical and civilian infrastructure in Ukraine.

Background:

  • On 22 December, Security Service of Ukraine drones attacked the Kadamovsky training ground in Novocherkassk, in Russia’s Rostov Oblast.
  • Overnight on 25-26 December, Vyacheslav Gladkov, Governor of Russia's Belgorod Oblast, reported a drone attack on the oblast which had left six settlements without power.

