Ukrainian Armed Forces strike Russian command post in Kursk Oblast

The Ukrainian defence forces targeted a command post of the Russian 810th Guards Naval Infantry Brigade in Lgov, Russiaʼs Kursk Oblast.

Source: Centre for Strategic Communications (StratCom) of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) on Facebook; Latvia-based Russian media outlet Meduza

Quote from StratCom: "Last night, the Ukrainian Armed Forces struck at the location of the command post of the 810th Guards Naval Infantry Brigade of the Russian Armed Forces, which was located in an abandoned civilian building in the village of Lgov.

This attack is part of a comprehensive campaign to weaken the ability of the Russian Armed Forces to coordinate military operations against the people of Ukraine."

Details: Andrii Kovalenko, the head of the Centre for Countering Disinformation, said that Russia suffered losses among officers as a result of the attack.

Russian Telegram channels, citing the acting governor of Kursk Oblast, claim that there were casualties as a result of the attack on Lgov.

