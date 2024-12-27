Russians attack 12 communities in Sumy Oblast: over 300 explosions recorded, person killed

The aftermath of the Russian attacks. Stock photo: Sumy Oblast Military Administration

Russian forces have conducted 169 attacks on Sumy Oblast over the past day, resulting in over 300 explosions. One civilian man has been killed and damage reported.

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "A total of 311 explosions were recorded. The hromadas of Sumy, Khotin, Bilopillia, Krasnopillia, Velyka Pysarivka, Nova Sloboda, Putyvl, Berezivka, Esman, Shalyhyne, Druzhba and Seredyna-Buda were targeted." [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a city, town or village and its adjacent territory – ed.]

Advertisement:

Details: The Russians attacked the Krasnopillia hromada with mortars and FPV drones, guided aerial bombs, artillery and VOG high-explosive fragmentation grenades dropped from UAVs (120 explosions). A house was destroyed and caught fire and one civilian was killed as a result of the attacks.

The Seredyna-Buda hromada was attacked with mortars, FPV drone and VOG high-explosive fragmentation grenades dropped from UAVs (47 explosions). Attacks damaged an apartment building and a house.

The Esman hromada came under mortar and artillery fire and was attacked by FPV drones (12 explosions).

Advertisement:

The Russians dropped VOG high-explosive fragmentation grenades from UAVs on the Velyka Pysarivka hromada, launched mortar and artillery strikes, and attacked with unguided rockets and FPV drones (73 explosions).

The Russians shelled the Berezivka hromada (3 explosions).

The Druzhba hromada was attacked by FPV drones (2 explosions).

The Bilopillia hromada was targeted with FPV drones, mortars and VOG high-explosive fragmentation grenades dropped from UAVs (16 explosions).

An FPV drone attack was recorded in the Shalyhyne hromada (1 explosion).

The Russians also launched a missile strike on the Sumy hromada and attacked it with a drone, damaging a house.

The Khotin hromada was attacked with VOG high-explosive fragmentation grenades dropped from UAVs and guided bombs and came under mortar fire (33 explosions).

The Nova Sloboda and Putyvl hromadas were attacked by FPV drones (2 explosions).

Support UP or become our patron!