All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Russians attack 12 communities in Sumy Oblast: over 300 explosions recorded, person killed

Olha HlushchenkoFriday, 27 December 2024, 02:50
Russians attack 12 communities in Sumy Oblast: over 300 explosions recorded, person killed
The aftermath of the Russian attacks. Stock photo: Sumy Oblast Military Administration

Russian forces have conducted 169 attacks on Sumy Oblast over the past day, resulting in over 300 explosions. One civilian man has been killed and damage reported.

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration 

Quote: "A total of 311 explosions were recorded. The hromadas of Sumy, Khotin, Bilopillia, Krasnopillia, Velyka Pysarivka, Nova Sloboda, Putyvl, Berezivka, Esman, Shalyhyne, Druzhba and Seredyna-Buda were targeted." [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a city, town or village and its adjacent territory – ed.]

Advertisement:

Details: The Russians attacked the Krasnopillia hromada with mortars and FPV drones, guided aerial bombs, artillery and VOG high-explosive fragmentation grenades dropped from UAVs (120 explosions). A house was destroyed and caught fire and one civilian was killed as a result of the attacks.

The Seredyna-Buda hromada was attacked with mortars, FPV drone and VOG high-explosive fragmentation grenades dropped from UAVs (47 explosions). Attacks damaged an apartment building and a house.

The Esman hromada came under mortar and artillery fire and was attacked by FPV drones (12 explosions).

Advertisement:

The Russians dropped VOG high-explosive fragmentation grenades from UAVs on the Velyka Pysarivka hromada, launched mortar and artillery strikes, and attacked with unguided rockets and FPV drones (73 explosions).

The Russians shelled the Berezivka hromada (3 explosions).

The Druzhba hromada was attacked by FPV drones (2 explosions).

The Bilopillia hromada was targeted with FPV drones, mortars and VOG high-explosive fragmentation grenades dropped from UAVs (16 explosions).

An FPV drone attack was recorded in the Shalyhyne hromada (1 explosion).

The Russians also launched a missile strike on the Sumy hromada and attacked it with a drone, damaging a house.

The Khotin hromada was attacked with VOG high-explosive fragmentation grenades dropped from UAVs and guided bombs and came under mortar fire (33 explosions).

The Nova Sloboda and Putyvl hromadas were attacked by FPV drones (2 explosions).

Support UP or become our patron!

Sumy Oblastattackexplosion
Advertisement:

Russian agents planned to blow up Ukraine's defence forces unit in Kyiv Oblast with help of teenager – photos

US secretary of state stresses importance of Ukraine's position in Russia's Kursk Oblast for future negotiations – map

Zelenskyy on order of negotiations to end war: first with Trump, then with Putin

Zelenskyy: We haven't profited from the war and punish anyone who tries to

Zelenskyy: Budapest Memorandum guarantors didn't give a f**k about Ukraine

Scholz outraged by "indecent" opposition claims that he plans to meet Putin

All News
Sumy Oblast
Russians launch large-scale attack on border areas of Sumy Oblast, killing civilian
Russia hits 9 communities in Sumy Oblast, causing 95 explosions in one day
Russia attacks Sumy Oblast 42 times over past 24 hours
RECENT NEWS
12:49
Do not appease evil: Ukrainian public figures appeal to world leaders
12:03
Russian agents planned to blow up Ukraine's defence forces unit in Kyiv Oblast with help of teenager – photos
12:03
Slovak delegation to travel to Moscow to "develop" dialogue initiated by their PM Fico
11:37
IAEA reports explosions near Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant
11:27
US secretary of state stresses importance of Ukraine's position in Russia's Kursk Oblast for future negotiations – map
10:20
Moscow plans to give North Korea space technology for support in war against Ukraine – US secretary of state
09:53
North Korea launches missile during US secretary of state's visit to Seoul
09:43
Neither Russia nor Ukraine dominates Black Sea – Commander of Estonian Navy
09:36
Ukraine's air defences down two Kh-59 missiles and almost 80 UAVs overnight
08:47
Biden's team prepares new sanctions against tankers carrying Russian oil – Reuters
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: