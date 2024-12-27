Ukrainian defenders repel almost 90 Russian attacks on 3 fronts: over 170 combat clashes in 24 hours

Ukrainian and Russian forces have clashed 171 times throughout the war zone over the past 24 hours, with the most intense fighting reported on the Pokrovsk, Kurakhove and Vremivka fronts, where nearly 90 Russian attacks have been recorded.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 08:00 on 27 December

Details: On the Kharkiv front, the Russians mounted two attacks near the settlements of Vovchansk and Starytsia.

Advertisement:

On the Kupiansk front, Russian troops have launched nine attacks over the past 24 hours. Ukrainian defence forces repelled Russian assaults near the settlements of Zapadne, Lozova, Kruhliakivka, Bohuslavka and Nova Kruhliakivka.

On the Lyman front, Russian forces, supported by aircraft, conducted 25 attacks. They attempted to advance near the settlements of Kopanky, Cherneshchyna, Novoserhiivka, Platonivka, Zelenyi Hai, Druzheliubivka, Makiivka, Terny, Zarichne and Torske.

On the Siversk front, Russian troops attempted to force Ukrainian defenders out of their positions near the settlements of Bilohorivka and Hryhorivka four times yesterday but to no avail.

Advertisement:

On the Kramatorsk front, the Russians attempted four assaults near the settlements of Chasiv Yar, Stupochky, Bila Hora and Oleksandro-Shultyne.

On the Toretsk front, Russian forces launched 13 attacks near the settlements of Dyliivka and Toretsk.

On the Pokrovsk front, Ukrainian defenders repelled 42 Russian assaults and offensive attempts to advance towards Vozdvyzhenka, Myroliubivka, Promin, Lysivka, Zelene, Dachenske, Novyi Trud, Pishchane, Pokrovsk, Novoolenivka, Vovkove, Shevchenko and Novotroitske.

On the Kurakhove front, Ukrainian defence forces repelled 23 Russian attacks. The Russians concentrated their main offensive efforts near the settlements of Petropavlivka, Slovianka, Andriivka and Kurakhove.

On the Vremivka front, Russian troops mounted 24 attacks on Ukrainian positions near the settlements of Yantarne, Vremivka, Kostiantynopil, Novyi Komar and Kostiantynopolske.

On the Huliaipole front, the Russians conducted no active operations.

On the Orikhiv front, Russian troops conducted an unsuccessful attempt to drive Ukrainian defenders from their positions near the settlement of Novoandriivka.

On the Prydniprovske front, Russian forces attacked Ukrainian positions three times. Having suffered losses, the Russians retreated.

On the Kursk front, Ukrainian defenders have repelled 20 Russian attacks over the past 24 hours. Russian forces conducted 424 artillery strikes, including 30 from multiple-launch rocket systems, and carried out 24 airstrikes, dropping 34 guided aerial bombs.

On the Volyn and Polissia fronts, there is no evidence of any offensive Russian groups being formed in the area.

On the border with Chernihiv and Sumy oblasts, the Russians are actively using artillery and aircraft from the territory of the Russian Federation to attack Ukrainian settlements.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian forces continue to inflict significant losses on Russian forces in both manpower and equipment, actively undermining Russia’s offensive potential in the rear.

Support UP or become our patron!