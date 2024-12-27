All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Ukraine's National Guard reveals it has 900 fire groups protecting critical infrastructure

STANISLAV POHORILOVFriday, 27 December 2024, 12:34
Ukraine's National Guard reveals it has 900 fire groups protecting critical infrastructure
A mobile fire group. Stock photo: Ukraine's General Staff

Oleksandr Pivnenko, Commander of the National Guard of Ukraine (NGU), has stated that 900 fire groups are currently tasked with protecting Ukraine's critical infrastructure, with approximately 500 of these being mobile. He anticipates that, following the receipt of technical assistance from partners, all NGU fire groups will become mobile.

Source: Pivnenko in an interview with Interfax-Ukraine news agency

Quote from Pivnenko: "We have over 900 fire groups, with around 500 of them being mobile, while the rest are stationary. We are focused on improving the effectiveness of the mobile fire groups and are counting on their ability to perform effectively."

Advertisement:

Details: To be more effective, he added, all fire groups will be transformed into mobile units once they have received the necessary technical assistance.

He also stressed that Washington is helping to strengthen Ukraine’s critical infrastructure protection. "We've received the first vehicles with some interesting specifications from them. We're currently testing this protection system, and we're going to send it to training centres. In addition, our foreign partners are helping us with long-range radar systems to destroy Shaheds [loitering munitions, which Russia has consistently been launching to attack Ukraine]," Pivnenko noted.

He added that the NGU fire groups play a key role in the effective operation of the air defence system and are under the control of the Air Force.

Advertisement:

Support UP or become our patron!

warArmed ForcesUkraineenergy
Advertisement:

Drone wreckage falls on a residential building in Kyiv's Pecherskyi district: 3 people injured

New Year's address by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy appoints new head of Kyiv City Military Administration

Ukrainian General Staff reports attack on oil depot in Smolensk Oblast supplying Russian forces

More trouble ahead: as Russia enters 2025, how is the economy doing?

updatedUkraine's Defence Intelligence reports historic strike: naval drone destroys Russian Mi-8 helicopter in Crimea – video

All News
war
Ukraine's defence forces thwart Russian attempt to land on Kozatskyi Island in Kherson Oblast
Russian attack on Sumy Oblast: man's body recovered from under rubble
North Korean soldier captured by Ukrainian troops is dead, South Korean intelligence says
RECENT NEWS
07:36
Drone wreckage falls on a residential building in Kyiv's Pecherskyi district: 3 people injured
06:32
574 civilians killed in Ukraine over 3 months of war – UN
00:45
Russia attack Zaporizhzhia on New Year's Eve: explosions heard, houses on fire
00:07
Zelenskyy addresses Ukrainians in the occupied territories
00:01
New Year's address by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy
20:51
Ukraine's Ministry of Defence approves hundreds of drone models and more for army use in 2024
20:19
Slovak deputy PM says country is prepared for cessation of Russian gas transit via Ukraine
19:57
Russians attack Dnipropetrovsk Oblast nearly 20 times on 31 December using artillery and kamikaze drones
18:59
Ukraine's Energy Minister doubts Slovak PM's threats to halt electricity supply
18:41
Zelenskyy signs law granting mobilisation deferral for relatives of fallen or missing soldiers
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: