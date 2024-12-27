Ukraine's National Guard reveals it has 900 fire groups protecting critical infrastructure

Oleksandr Pivnenko, Commander of the National Guard of Ukraine (NGU), has stated that 900 fire groups are currently tasked with protecting Ukraine's critical infrastructure, with approximately 500 of these being mobile. He anticipates that, following the receipt of technical assistance from partners, all NGU fire groups will become mobile.

Source: Pivnenko in an interview with Interfax-Ukraine news agency

Quote from Pivnenko: "We have over 900 fire groups, with around 500 of them being mobile, while the rest are stationary. We are focused on improving the effectiveness of the mobile fire groups and are counting on their ability to perform effectively."

Details: To be more effective, he added, all fire groups will be transformed into mobile units once they have received the necessary technical assistance.

He also stressed that Washington is helping to strengthen Ukraine’s critical infrastructure protection. "We've received the first vehicles with some interesting specifications from them. We're currently testing this protection system, and we're going to send it to training centres. In addition, our foreign partners are helping us with long-range radar systems to destroy Shaheds [loitering munitions, which Russia has consistently been launching to attack Ukraine]," Pivnenko noted.

He added that the NGU fire groups play a key role in the effective operation of the air defence system and are under the control of the Air Force.

