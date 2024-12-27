All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Putin's administration refuses to comment on reports that Russians downed Azerbaijani plane

STANISLAV POHORILOVFriday, 27 December 2024, 13:10
Putin's administration refuses to comment on reports that Russians downed Azerbaijani plane
Dmitry Peskov, Vladimir Putin. Photo: Getty Images

Dmitry Peskov, the press secretary for Russian ruler Vladimir Putin,  said that the Kremlin had seen a statement from Baku that Russia should apologise for shooting down the Azerbaijani Airlines plane but refused to comment on this information until "the investigation into the causes of the crash is completed."

Source: Russian Interfax news agency

Quote from Peskov: "Of course, we have seen [the statement of Azerbaijani MP Rasim Musabayov, who said that Russia should apologise - ed.], but I repeat once again, I have nothing to add to what I have already said."

Advertisement:

Details: Peskov called the downing of the plane an "aviation incident" and insisted that he could not "give an assessment" until the results of the investigation were available.

Quote from Peskov: "We have our aviation authorities who can do this, and this information can only come from them."

Background: 

Advertisement:
  • On 25 December, an Embraer aircraft of Azerbaijan Airlines en route from Baku to Grozny crashed near Aktau, the administrative centre of Kazakhstan's Mangistau Oblast. According to Azerbaijan Airlines, 67 people were on board, including five crew members. Of these, 42 were citizens of Azerbaijan, 16 were Russians, six were Kazakhs, and three were Kyrgyz nationals.
  • The crash killed 38 people, said Kanat Bozumbayev, Kazakh Deputy Prime Minister and head of the state commission leading the investigation into the causes of the crash.
  • The Ukrainian Centre for Countering Disinformation said that the Azerbaijan Airlines plane that crashed in Kazakhstan was shot down by a Russian anti-aircraft missile system.
  • Euronews sources indicate that the crash of the Azerbaijan Airlines plane flying from Baku to Grozny on 25 December was caused by a Russian surface-to-air missile that exploded nearby.
  • Reuters reported that the plane was shot down by the Russian Pantsir-S air defence system. "However, taking into account the established facts, Baku expects the Russian side to confess to the shooting down of the Azerbaijani aircraft," the source said.

Support UP or become our patron!

aircraftRussiaAzerbaijan
Advertisement:

Zelenskyy: Budapest Memorandum guarantors didn't give a f**k about Ukraine

Scholz outraged by "indecent" opposition claims that he plans to meet Putin

Ukrainian forces launch offensive in Russia's Kursk Oblast – map

Russia launches over 100 drones on Ukraine overnight

Russians attack Chernihiv Oblast border: at least 7 wounded – photos

German opposition says Scholz may meet with Putin before 23 February

All News
aircraft
Plane that crashed in Kazakhstan was shot down by Pantsir-S air defence system, Baku awaits Russia's confession – Reuters
Plane crash in Kazakhstan on 25 December was caused by Russian missile – Euronews
28 aircraft imported into Russia in 2024, bypassing sanctions – Russian media
RECENT NEWS
00:21
Zelenskyy believes Trump could be first world leader to fly to Ukraine
00:06
Zelenskyy: Lukashenko apologised at start of war and suggested striking refinery in Belarus
23:42
Zelenskyy: In Putin's head, he wants me to fight with Trump and to complete occupation of Ukraine
23:18
Zelenskyy: US threats of sanctions before the war were "bullshit"
23:02
Zelenskyy: I want Musk to be on our side as much as possible
22:51
Zelenskyy says he'd like to attend Trump's inauguration, but only if invited
22:30
Zelenskyy: 3,800 North Korean soldiers killed or wounded in war against Ukraine
22:04
Zelenskyy: Budapest Memorandum guarantors didn't give a f**k about Ukraine
20:53
Significant increase in Russian strikes reported in Sumy Oblast
20:05
Czech president approves 40 citizens to fight in Ukrainian Armed Forces in 2024, including three women
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: