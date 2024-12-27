All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Ukrainian troops take North Korean soldier prisoner, South Korean intelligence says – photo

Olha HlushchenkoFriday, 27 December 2024, 06:00

South Korean intelligence confirmed on Friday, 27 December, that Ukrainian troops had captured a wounded North Korean soldier fighting alongside Russian forces.

Source: South Korean news agency Yonhap, citing South Korean National Intelligence Service (NIS)

Quote from NIS: "Through real-time information sharing with a friendly nation's intelligence organisation, (we) confirmed the capture of a wounded North Korean soldier and plans to thoroughly examine the subsequent development."

Advertisement:

Details: Yonhap reports that this confirmation follows an online report released on 26 December about Ukrainian troops capturing a North Korean soldier in Russia's Kursk Oblast, where Ukrainian forces are carrying out operations.

A photo of the captured North Korean soldier, who was likely wounded, surfaced on Telegram. However, details about the soldier's condition and status remain unknown.

 
The likely captured North Korean soldier. Photo: t.me/the_warshal18

Previously: Operatives from Ukraine's Special Operations Forces released the first and second parts of decrypted notes from a notebook taken as a trophy from  a North Korean soldier killed in action in Russia's Kursk Oblast.

Advertisement:

Background: 

  • On 19 December, South Korean MP Lee Seong-kweun, citing intelligence data, said that 100 North Korean soldiers fighting on the side of Russia had been killed and about 1,000 others wounded in Kursk Oblast.
  • The Pentagon predicts an increase in casualties among North Korean forces that continue to take part in the fighting in Kursk Oblast.
  • The South Korean military reports that Pyongyang appears to be preparing to deploy additional troops and military equipment to Russia, possibly including kamikaze drones, in support of Moscow's war against Ukraine.
  • On 24 December, following a meeting of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief's Staff, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that early estimates indicate over 3,000 North Korean military personnel have been killed or wounded in Kursk Oblast.

Support UP or become our patron!

North KoreaRussiaSouth Koreadefence intelligence
Advertisement:

Zelenskyy: Additional support packages worth US$2 billion agreed at Ukraine Defence Contact Group meeting

Zelenskyy arrives in Italy

Slovak PM ramps up threats to Ukraine over its suspension of Russian gas transit

Pentagon discloses details of latest aid package for Ukraine: F-16 equipment and air defence missiles

Trump's national security advisor explains president-elect's desire to acquire Greenland – Reuters

Ukrainian defence forces repel large-scale assault in Kursk Oblast, taking out Russian company – video

All News
North Korea
Ukraine's intelligence reports reveal new casualties among North Korean troops in Kursk Oblast
Ukraine's Special Operations Forces share more notes by North Korean soldier killed in Russia's Kursk Oblast
Ukraine's Special Operations Forces release notes of North Korean soldier killed in Russia's Kursk Oblast – photo
RECENT NEWS
23:49
Zelenskyy and Italian PM discuss Ukraine's security and recovery
23:28
Zelenskyy: Additional support packages worth US$2 billion agreed at Ukraine Defence Contact Group meeting
23:14
Ukraine's defence minister announces next Ramstein meeting scheduled for February
22:43
Ukrainian Foreign Ministry condemns manipulative statements of Polish presidential candidate about Ukraine
22:31
Ukrainian forces repel 25 Russian attacks on Kursk front – Ukraine's General Staff
21:03
Canada allocates over US$300 million in military aid to Ukraine
20:26
US defense secretary believes Putin is desperate, sign of it is deployment of North Korean troops
20:22
Norway to allocate over €2 billion in military aid to Ukraine in 2025 – Ukraine's defence minister
20:10
Trump's team admits they cannot end war in Ukraine quickly – FT
20:06
EXPLAINERWhat lessons should the EU learn amid Russia's aggression against Ukraine?
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: