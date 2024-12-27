Ukrainian troops take North Korean soldier prisoner, South Korean intelligence says – photo

South Korean intelligence confirmed on Friday, 27 December, that Ukrainian troops had captured a wounded North Korean soldier fighting alongside Russian forces.

Source: South Korean news agency Yonhap, citing South Korean National Intelligence Service (NIS)

Quote from NIS: "Through real-time information sharing with a friendly nation's intelligence organisation, (we) confirmed the capture of a wounded North Korean soldier and plans to thoroughly examine the subsequent development."

Details: Yonhap reports that this confirmation follows an online report released on 26 December about Ukrainian troops capturing a North Korean soldier in Russia's Kursk Oblast, where Ukrainian forces are carrying out operations.

A photo of the captured North Korean soldier, who was likely wounded, surfaced on Telegram. However, details about the soldier's condition and status remain unknown.

The likely captured North Korean soldier. Photo: t.me/the_warshal18

Previously: Operatives from Ukraine's Special Operations Forces released the first and second parts of decrypted notes from a notebook taken as a trophy from a North Korean soldier killed in action in Russia's Kursk Oblast.

Background:

On 19 December, South Korean MP Lee Seong-kweun, citing intelligence data, said that 100 North Korean soldiers fighting on the side of Russia had been killed and about 1,000 others wounded in Kursk Oblast.

The Pentagon predicts an increase in casualties among North Korean forces that continue to take part in the fighting in Kursk Oblast.

The South Korean military reports that Pyongyang appears to be preparing to deploy additional troops and military equipment to Russia, possibly including kamikaze drones, in support of Moscow's war against Ukraine.

On 24 December, following a meeting of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief's Staff, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that early estimates indicate over 3,000 North Korean military personnel have been killed or wounded in Kursk Oblast.

