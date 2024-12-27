All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

North Korean soldier captured by Ukrainian troops is dead, South Korean intelligence says

STANISLAV POHORILOVFriday, 27 December 2024, 11:04
North Korean soldier captured by Ukrainian troops is dead, South Korean intelligence says
The likely captured North Korean soldier. Photo: t.me/the_warshal18

South Korean intelligence, based on information from a "friendly nation", has reported that a wounded North Korean soldier captured by Ukrainian troops has died.

Source: South Korean news agency Yonhap; BBC News Russian

Quote from South Korean intelligence: "We confirmed through a friendly nation's intelligence organisation that a North Korean soldier, captured alive on 26 December, died a short while ago as (his) wounds worsened."

Advertisement:

Details: A photo of the soldier believed to have been captured had previously appeared on social media. However, Ukraine has not issued an official statement regarding the issue.

An AFP source within South Korean intelligence confirmed that the North Korean soldier had been captured by Ukrainian forces, though the exact location of his capture remained unknown.

Previously: Operatives from Ukraine's Special Operations Forces released the first and second parts of decrypted notes from a notebook taken as a trophy from a North Korean soldier killed in action in Russia's Kursk Oblast.

Advertisement:

Background: 

  • On 19 December, South Korean MP Lee Seong-kweun, citing intelligence data, said that 100 North Korean soldiers fighting on the side of Russia had been killed and about 1,000 others wounded in Kursk Oblast.
  • The Pentagon predicts an increase in casualties among North Korean forces that continue to take part in the fighting in Kursk Oblast.
  • The South Korean military reports that Pyongyang appears to be preparing to deploy additional troops and military equipment to Russia, possibly including kamikaze drones, in support of Moscow's war against Ukraine.
  • On 24 December, following a meeting of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief's Staff, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that early estimates indicate over 3,000 North Korean military personnel have been killed or wounded in Kursk Oblast.
  • South Korean intelligence confirmed on Friday, 27 December, that Ukrainian troops had captured a wounded North Korean soldier fighting alongside Russian forces.

Support UP or become our patron!

North Koreawarprisoners
Advertisement:

Zelenskyy: Additional support packages worth US$2 billion agreed at Ukraine Defence Contact Group meeting

Zelenskyy arrives in Italy

Slovak PM ramps up threats to Ukraine over its suspension of Russian gas transit

Pentagon discloses details of latest aid package for Ukraine: F-16 equipment and air defence missiles

Trump's national security advisor explains president-elect's desire to acquire Greenland – Reuters

Ukrainian defence forces repel large-scale assault in Kursk Oblast, taking out Russian company – video

All News
North Korea
US believes North Korea initiated sending its troops to Russia – NYT
North Korea ramps up weapons production for Russia, factories operate at full capacity – WSJ
Ukraine's Special Operations Forces post video showing how they target North Korean soldiers in Kursk Oblast – video
RECENT NEWS
23:49
Zelenskyy and Italian PM discuss Ukraine's security and recovery
23:45
Russians attack Beryslav in Kherson Oblast with drone, leaving two injured
23:28
Zelenskyy: Additional support packages worth US$2 billion agreed at Ukraine Defence Contact Group meeting
23:14
Ukraine's defence minister announces next Ramstein meeting scheduled for February
22:43
Ukrainian Foreign Ministry condemns manipulative statements of Polish presidential candidate about Ukraine
22:31
Ukrainian forces repel 25 Russian attacks on Kursk front – Ukraine's General Staff
21:03
Canada allocates over US$300 million in military aid to Ukraine
20:26
US defense secretary believes Putin is desperate, sign of it is deployment of North Korean troops
20:22
Norway to allocate over €2 billion in military aid to Ukraine in 2025 – Ukraine's defence minister
20:10
Trump's team admits they cannot end war in Ukraine quickly – FT
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: