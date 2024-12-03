Pentagon records no active participation of North Korean troops in fighting against Ukraine

The US Department of Defense has yet to confirm active participation of North Korean (DPRK) troops in combat against Ukrainian forces. However, North Korean soldiers have been integrated into Russian units.

Source: Ukrinform, citing Pentagon spokesperson General Pat Ryder during a press briefing

Quote from Ryder: "So far, we've not seen the DPRK engaging in offensive combat operations, although we do expect at a certain point in time that that will very likely happen."

Advertisement:

Details: The Pentagon spokesperson noted that North Korean troops have been integrated into Russian units in many cases.

Quote from Ryder: "...we are aware of reports of DPRK soldiers being killed as a result of Ukrainian strikes against Russian facilities."

Details: Ryder added that there is currently no specific information regarding the number of North Korean military casualties.

Advertisement:

Background:

On 7 November, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that North Korean soldiers fighting alongside Russian forces in Kursk Oblast, Russia, had already suffered losses.

US officials confirmed that North Korean troops had been involved in combat operations in Russia's Kursk Oblast for the first time.

The New York Times reported that 50,000 Russian and North Korean soldiers were preparing to launch a large-scale counteroffensive in Russia’s Kursk Oblast.

The US has information that North Korea is preparing additional weapons shipments to Russia, including ballistic missiles, long-range self-propelled artillery and multiple-launch rocket systems.

Zelenskyy is convinced that Russia will deploy a significant number of North Korean soldiers to the front line against Ukraine, where they will almost certainly be used as cannon fodder.

Support UP or become our patron!