Russia fired around 60 North Korean ballistic missiles at Ukraine, intelligence reports

Ballistic missiles of the Hwasong-11 (KN-23/24) type. Photo: Security Service of Ukraine

Russia has fired around 60 North Korean missiles at Ukraine since the full-scale invasion began.

Source: Andrii Cherniak, spokesperson for Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU), in an interview with Donbas Realii (a Radio Liberty project).

Quote: "Their accuracy is relatively low, as the technologies used in their production are obsolete."

Details: Cherniak added that, despite their outdated technology, the KN-23 missiles still represent a significant threat to Ukraine.

Background: Andrii Kostin, Head of the Prosecutor General’s Office of Ukraine, stated that almost half of the North Korean missiles that Russia launched on Ukraine during winter 2024 did not reach their target because they exploded in mid-air.

