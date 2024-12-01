All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Zelenskyy believes Putin will use North Korean troops as cannon fodder

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 1 December 2024, 23:40
Zelenskyy believes Putin will use North Korean troops as cannon fodder
Kim Jong Un. Stock photo: Getty Images

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is convinced that Russia will deploy a significant number of North Korean soldiers to the front line against Ukraine, where they will almost certainly be used as cannon fodder.

Source: Zelenskyy in an interview with Japanese agency Kyodo News

Details: The president predicted that many North Korean troops will be sent to the front lines in the future, and it is "indisputable" that Russian leader Vladimir Putin intends to use them "as cannon fodder".

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy did not disclose how many North Korean soldiers deployed to Russia’s Kursk Oblast have been killed or wounded fighting against Ukrainian forces. He said there are reports of around 12,000 North Korean troops being stationed in the region, but stressed that Ukraine needs to obtain solid evidence before announcing exact casualty figures.

The president also said the support Ukraine is receiving from its partners is "not enough" and urged NATO to invite Ukraine to join the Alliance as soon as possible.

Background:

Advertisement:
  • On 7 November, Zelenskyy announced that there were already casualties among North Korean troops fighting alongside Russian forces in Kursk Oblast.
  • The US has confirmed that North Korean troops have participated in combat operations in the region.
  • According to The New York Times, a combined force of 50,000 Russian and North Korean troops is preparing to launch a major counteroffensive in Kursk Oblast.
  • The US has information that North Korea is preparing additional weapons shipments to Russia, including ballistic missiles, long-range self-propelled artillery, and multiple-launch rocket systems.

Support UP or become our patron!

ZelenskyyNorth KoreaRussiawar
Advertisement:

updatedAssad and his family are in Moscow – Russian media

Trump does not rule out possibility of reducing assistance to Ukraine

Macron convinced Trump to meet Zelenskyy – media

Trump on war in Ukraine: The World is waiting, negotiations should begin

Ukrainian air defences shoot down 28 out of 74 UAVs launched by Russia overnight, rest disappeared from radar

Syrian rebels have captured Damascus: Assad regime has fallen – video

All News
Zelenskyy
Zelenskyy explains why he doesn't request foreign troops: Half of partners would stop providing support
Zelenskyy wants EU and NATO involvement in negotiations with Russia
NATO's Article 5 may not operate across entire territory of Ukraine if it joins Alliance – Zelenskyy
RECENT NEWS
20:57
Plane that may have taken Assad to Moscow departed from Latakia – media
20:04
updatedAssad and his family are in Moscow – Russian media
19:53
Ukraine's Defence Intelligence refutes reports of Assad plane crash
19:30
After Syria, world must realise that Russia can be defeated – Polish PM
18:27
US Embassy in Ukraine warns of increased threat of Russian missile and drone attacks
17:56
Trump does not rule out possibility of reducing assistance to Ukraine
17:32
1 person killed and 6 injured in Russian UAV attack on Kherson Oblast
16:58
Syria's example shows that Russia can be kicked out – Lithuanian Foreign Minister
16:55
updatedUkraine ready to resume relations with Syria – Ukraine's Foreign Ministry
16:13
Russia withdraws ships and weapons from Syria – Ukraine's Defence Intelligence
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: