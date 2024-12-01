Zelenskyy believes Putin will use North Korean troops as cannon fodder

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is convinced that Russia will deploy a significant number of North Korean soldiers to the front line against Ukraine, where they will almost certainly be used as cannon fodder.

Source: Zelenskyy in an interview with Japanese agency Kyodo News

Details: The president predicted that many North Korean troops will be sent to the front lines in the future, and it is "indisputable" that Russian leader Vladimir Putin intends to use them "as cannon fodder".

Zelenskyy did not disclose how many North Korean soldiers deployed to Russia’s Kursk Oblast have been killed or wounded fighting against Ukrainian forces. He said there are reports of around 12,000 North Korean troops being stationed in the region, but stressed that Ukraine needs to obtain solid evidence before announcing exact casualty figures.

The president also said the support Ukraine is receiving from its partners is "not enough" and urged NATO to invite Ukraine to join the Alliance as soon as possible.

Background:

On 7 November, Zelenskyy announced that there were already casualties among North Korean troops fighting alongside Russian forces in Kursk Oblast.

The US has confirmed that North Korean troops have participated in combat operations in the region.

According to The New York Times, a combined force of 50,000 Russian and North Korean troops is preparing to launch a major counteroffensive in Kursk Oblast.

The US has information that North Korea is preparing additional weapons shipments to Russia, including ballistic missiles, long-range self-propelled artillery, and multiple-launch rocket systems.

