North Korea to provide Russia with more ballistic missiles and heavy equipment – US

The United States has information that North Korea is preparing additional supplies of ballistic missiles to Russia, as well as long-range self-propelled artillery and multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS). In this regard, the United States is calling on China to affect North Korea to prevent an escalation of the conflict.

Source: US Deputy Ambassador to the United Nations Robert Wood at a meeting of the UN Security Council, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Speaking about military aid for Russia, Wood said that last year, Russia received more than 18,000 containers of ammunition and related equipment from North Korea and "more than 100 ballistic missiles" that were used to attack Ukrainian cities.

Quote from Robert Wood: "The DPRK is preparing to transfer even more ballistic missiles. We also have information that a large number of DPRK-origin 170-millimeter long-range self-propelled artillery pieces and 240-millimeter long-range multiple rocket launchers are being introduced into the conflict."

The US Deputy Ambassador reports that Russia has provided Pyongyang with air defence systems, fuel, technology, and dual-use equipment in exchange for military aid.

Quote from Robert Wood: "On this we note that China has influence and capacity when it comes to the DPRK, and it is urgent it use this influence to prevent a further escalation of the conflict."

North Korea and Russia intensified their cooperation after the start of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine. The countries signed an agreement that obliges each party to provide immediate military aid to the other in the event of armed aggression against one of them.

Background: In recent months, there have been confirmed reports that North Korea has sent artillery shells and ballistic missiles to Russia and, more recently, its troops to fight against Ukraine.

