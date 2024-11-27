All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

North Korea to provide Russia with more ballistic missiles and heavy equipment – US

Oleh Pavliuk, Yevhen KizilovWednesday, 27 November 2024, 19:50
North Korea to provide Russia with more ballistic missiles and heavy equipment – US
Stock photo: Getty Images

The United States has information that North Korea is preparing additional supplies of ballistic missiles to Russia, as well as long-range self-propelled artillery and multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS). In this regard, the United States is calling on China to affect North Korea to prevent an escalation of the conflict.

Source: US Deputy Ambassador to the United Nations Robert Wood at a meeting of the UN Security Council, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Speaking about military aid for Russia, Wood said that last year, Russia received more than 18,000 containers of ammunition and related equipment from North Korea and "more than 100 ballistic missiles"  that were used to attack Ukrainian cities.

Advertisement:

Quote from Robert Wood: "The DPRK is preparing to transfer even more ballistic missiles. We also have information that a large number of DPRK-origin 170-millimeter long-range self-propelled artillery pieces and 240-millimeter long-range multiple rocket launchers are being introduced into the conflict."

The US Deputy Ambassador reports that Russia has provided Pyongyang with air defence systems, fuel, technology, and dual-use equipment in exchange for military aid.

Quote from Robert Wood: "On this we note that China has influence and capacity when it comes to the DPRK, and it is urgent it use this influence to prevent a further escalation of the conflict."

Advertisement:

North Korea and Russia intensified their cooperation after the start of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine. The countries signed an agreement that obliges each party to provide immediate military aid to the other in the event of armed aggression against one of them.

Background: In recent months, there have been confirmed reports that North Korea has sent artillery shells and ballistic missiles to Russia and, more recently, its troops to fight against Ukraine.

Support UP or become our patron!

North KoreaRussiaweaponswar
Advertisement:

US allocates US$725 million military aid package to Ukraine

New Ukrainian Unity Ministry may be headed by Naftogaz chief

Zelenskyy on personnel changes in Ukraine's Armed Forces: more are still to come

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry warns Georgian authorities against scaring people with "Ukrainian scenario"

German Defence Ministry discloses contents of announced military aid package to Ukraine

Ukrainian marines repel assault by elite Russian airborne unit in Kursk Oblast – video

All News
North Korea
North Korea sends mystery general to lead its troops in Russia – WSJ
Kim Jong Un orders mass production of kamikaze drones – media
Seoul to reassess arms decision for Ukraine after Trump's victory, media says
RECENT NEWS
23:45
Zelenskyy: Ukraine is prepared to invite Russia to Peace Summit, but Putin is not interested in peace
23:31
Ukraine's losses far lower than reported in Western press – Zelenskyy
23:25
EU condemns Russian airstrikes on Syria and calls for de-escalation
23:03
US allocates US$725 million military aid package to Ukraine
22:57
New Ukrainian Unity Ministry may be headed by Naftogaz chief
22:35
Ukraine's defence minister discusses preparations for next Ramstein meeting with Pentagon chief
21:44
151 Russian UAVs flew into Belarus in November – media
21:30
Putin returns Baltika to Carlsberg, company shares rise – Bloomberg
21:20
Canada announces sanctions against Georgian officials following Baltic states' example – media
20:58
Russians strike Kryvyi Rih with 3 missiles, Ukraine's air defence engaged
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: